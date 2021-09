Sox love walk-off hero Leury: 'We call him The Legend' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don't you even dare think about calling Leury García a utility player. The term seemed accurate enough, if using it to describe someone who plays all over the field, like García does for this Chicago White Sox team. But the part of the connotation that has to deal with a utility man being a backup, a reserve, someone less than an everyday player, well the White Sox don't think that applies to García at all.