Local high school to continue remotely

Independence High School students will continue their studies via remote learning until Monday, Sept. 13, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price announced Tuesday.

The superintendent added that the 2021-2022 school year has been more problematic than the last academic year.

“When you’re dealing with it at a local level, the parameters aren’t the same as they were last year,” he said. “There were parameters last year, and specific guidelines that you had to follow.

“This year, it seems a lot more vague, and there’s a lot of decisions at the local level that, unfortunately, we can’t make it at the local level and keep schools open and not have to shut an entire county down, and do it school by school.

“From our standpoint of everything we’re having to do, how this is rolling out, this is way tougher than last year, from an administrative standpoint,” he said, adding that local schools must make local guidelines. “There’s a lot of more work and a lot more of man hours, and we were 24-7 last year.

“And we don’t have any additional people doing that level, plus more.”

He said that Raleigh Schools nursing staff is understaffed, with only two nurses working and five nurses currently unable to work. In addition, said Price, the Raleigh Health Department is understaffed.

“We’re helping the health department do this , just by helping them make the calls, contact the families, all this, so we have to look at mitigation strategies,” he said. “We’re staffed to do school work, not medical and school.”

He said school nurses are still serving students and conducting contact tracing for the health department.

“So they’re actually having to serve students and schools in the morning, pick up the slack and then come back to the office to do their normal jobs,” he said. “So they’re actually, both of them, are actually doing two jobs and both full-time jobs.”

The shortage of school staff and health department staff is a statewide problem, Price added.

He said he could not answer whether state guidelines would make the job of local school nurses and officials easier.

“They have a lot of decisions they have to make, and they’re privy to information that we don’t have at the local level,” he said. “There’s a lot of information that they have, to make their decisions.”

He said Gov. Jim Justice has advisors to provide him with information.

“I’m sure they’re doing what they think is best,” he said.

Price reported that 2,061 students and employees have been quarantined in Raleigh schools since the start of school on Aug. 17, and there have been 186 cases of students and staff testing positive for Covid.

He added that the 186 cases do not include those reported Tuesday or over the Labor Day weekend.

“With those reported cases, once confirmed, it will probably be over 200 total cases,” said Price.

Independence High was one of five district schools that administrators were forced to close on Thursday due to a high number of Covid cases and a large number of student quarantines. All of the schools were initially set to return to school on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Price said in a recorded call to parents on Tuesday afternoon that students at four of the schools — Liberty High School, Independence Middle School, Beckley-Stratton Middle School and Ridgeview Elementary School — are to return to school as planned on Sept. 8.

Independence High students will remain on remote learning until Monday, Sept. 13, Price said.

He added that, as long as school closures are dealt with on a school-by-school basis, the county will not place district schools on the remote learning platform.

“The one thing we’ve learned through all of this is, it’s very fluid, and it changes,” he said. “It changes on a dime, and that’s what we’re dealing with.

“The school is trying to deal with educating our youth and keeping them in schools and navigating a pandemic, as we go through it.

“So, it’s tough.”