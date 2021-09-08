CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS Plus Free Game Hitman 2 Runs at 4K 60fps With PS5 DualSense Features, Here's How

By Rahul Majumdar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHitman 2, now available for free as part of September's PS Plus subscription, can be played at 4K 60 FPS with PS5's DualSense features thanks to Hitman 3's free starter pack. Both Hitman games since 2016’s reboot offer the ability to play all missions from the previous entries in the new game’s engine if you own them. This means that while Hitman 2 is a PS4 game running in backwards compatibility mode on the PS5, you can play the game in the Hitman 3 engine taking advantage of the new console’s hardware. These include increased resolution and performance, faster load times along with support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the PS5’s DualSense controller.

