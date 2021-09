Activision's Call of Duty series is among the biggest, most popular, and best-known gaming franchises of all time. The franchise has dominated the sales charts in recent years, and this is expected to continue when Sledgehammer's Call of Duty: Vanguard releases this November amid an ongoing lawsuit against parent company Activision Blizzard. With the new game's release coming up in just a couple of months, we're looking back at the shooter series and ranking the top 10 best Call of Duty games. With Activision releasing a new game every year since 2003 (with the exception of 2004), we're only calling out the top 10 games we believe are the best and not ranking the entire series overall. With that caveat out of the way, let's dive in.