Congress & Courts

EDITORIAL: Pause indeed on spending run amok

By The Times, Democrat
Times and Democrat
 4 days ago

South Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators disagreed on legislation that would spend federal dollars on improving the nation's infrastructure. The nearly $1 trillion plan is one spending priority of the Biden administration drew support from some Republican senators. Sen. Lindsey Graham said it would benefit South Carolina directly with projects such as the ports and he voted for the plan. Sen. Tim Scott and a majority of Republicans voted against it, saying there is too much wasteful spending wrapped up in the plan.

thetandd.com

