Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa Drillers at Amarillo Sod Poodles at Hodgetown, Amarillo. Season series: Amarillo leads 1-0. Tuesday’s recap: Amarillo scored multiple runs in four different innings as it downed Tulsa 10-2 in the opener of a six-game series. Amarillo starting pitcher Ryne Nelson allowed Tulsa just one run...