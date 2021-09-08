CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Dutchtown High teacher honored for her service to students, inside and outside classroom

By Community news report
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 H. Norman Saurage III Service Award was presented to Dutchtown High School teacher Jennifer Morrill. In honor of the late Norman Saurage, longtime chairman of the board of Community Coffee, Dream Teachers recognizes a Louisiana teacher for outstanding service to the community. The H. Norman Saurage III Service Award goes to a Louisiana public school teacher who has demonstrated not only outstanding instructional skills, but has made an exceptional personal contribution outside of the classroom to student enrichment, professional leadership, or community service, a news release said.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Classroom#Cheerleaders#Dutchtown High School#Dream Teachers#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Los Angeles, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

LAUSD teachers union seeks student vaccine mandate, quarantine of entire classrooms in early grades

If the union representing teachers in Los Angeles Unified has its way, all students in the district would be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus within 12 weeks of becoming age eligible, with exemptions made on medical or religious grounds. And should even one person in an early education or TK-6 classroom test positive for the virus, the entire class would immediately go into quarantine.
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

Palo Verde High School honors teacher killed on 9/11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. Nearly 3,000 people died when four planes were hijacked. Two of the planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, taking down the twin towers. One crashed into the Pentagon. Passengers on the fourth plane stopped the hijackers and crashed the airliner into a field in rural Pennsylvania.
High Point, NCMy Fox 8

High Point Community Foundation honors teachers during uncertain times

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — School is back in session. With all of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we rely on our educators more than ever to help guide children through these difficult times. The High Point Community Foundation helped recognize those most essential workers, teachers, in their Extraordinary Educator Luncheon.
Cedar City, UTsuindependent.com

SUU Honor Orchestra Features High School Students from the Region

SUU Honor Orchestra Features High School Students from the Region. Southern Utah University, Cedar City, Utah: Southern Utah University’s Department of Music is hosting the SUU High School Honor Orchestra Concert on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 4 PM in the Heritage Center Theater. These students will be led by guest conductor, Dr. Robert Baldwin, Director of Orchestral Activities at the University of Utah. This concert is free and open to the public.
Morgan Hill, CAmorganhilllife.com

Main story: Volunteer honored for her years serving students, seniors

Cricket Rubino created fundraisers to help school music programs and the Senior Center. People who know Cricket Rubino might consider her Morgan Hill’s Queen of Bingo. She will be honored for her years of selfless dedication in organizing weekly bingo games to raise money that helped save Morgan Hill Unified School District’s music and the Community Senior Center programs.
Educationmyrecordnewspaper.com

Community colleges help students outside classrooms

Michael Hansen With the new school year approaching, students have a lot more to deal with than which classes to take. It’s an understatement to say that the pandemic has created new challenges for many. Thanks for your interest in The Record Newspaper! If you are an existing subscriber, please...
Stillwater, MNhometownsource.com

Students return to the classroom

Stillwater Area Public Schools elementary students returned to brick and mortar classrooms on Sept. 7. While there are a few students whose families opted into an online learning option for the first semester, the vast majority of students are learning in person this year. The district is currently requiring all...
Marion County, WVWBOY

North Marion High School students honored for registering to vote

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner recognized students at North Marion High School with a plaque for their efforts in registering to vote. The project was started in 2019 with student Mackenzie Renner visited every homeroom and passed out information on voting registration. Renner stated that she started doing this because she knew how important it was for young people to get involved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy