Dutchtown High teacher honored for her service to students, inside and outside classroom
The 2022 H. Norman Saurage III Service Award was presented to Dutchtown High School teacher Jennifer Morrill. In honor of the late Norman Saurage, longtime chairman of the board of Community Coffee, Dream Teachers recognizes a Louisiana teacher for outstanding service to the community. The H. Norman Saurage III Service Award goes to a Louisiana public school teacher who has demonstrated not only outstanding instructional skills, but has made an exceptional personal contribution outside of the classroom to student enrichment, professional leadership, or community service, a news release said.www.theadvocate.com
