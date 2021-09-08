Dirty work: Despite modest numbers vs. Fordham, Husker defensive front feels it's off to a good start

Nebraska's Damion Daniels (93) is held onto as he pressures Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

If Nebraska came out of its dispiriting opening loss to Illinois with any silver lining, it might have been the disruptive nature of the team’s defensive front.

The Huskers recorded three first-quarter sacks and nine tackles for loss overall.

The next week, in an easy 52-7 victory over FCS Fordham, the stat sheet wouldn’t tell you the same story: one sack (a corner blitz from sophomore defensive back Quinton Newsome) and five TFLs.

The stat sheet, though, rarely proves comprehensive, and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti made sure his group knew that when they reviewed the film.

The focus? Nebraska's three interceptions against the Rams.

“(Monday) we went over the film and he said, ‘Nobody’s going to care that you guys were back there. All they’re going to care about is the guy that caught the ball,’” redshirt freshman defensive lineman Ty Robinson said. “But to us, and the people that we think are important, they’re going to know and they’re going to see what we caused. It’s a big pride thing. It’s what we want to do, and just keep moving forward.”

Indeed, on senior safety Detonai Williams’ second interception of the day, NU got immediate interior pressure on a fourth-and-8 snap early in the third quarter and flushed Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat to his right. Junior Deontre Thomas pursued him all the way to the sideline, forcing DeMorat to try to find somebody without being able to set up outside the pocket and survey. As DeMorat got to the sideline, he forced a throw into coverage and Williams stepped in front of it.

“That first group, especially, Fordham did a good job of getting the ball out of (DeMorat’s) hands quickly and he did a nice job of getting the ball out quickly, so there wasn’t a ton of room for sacks,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “I’d like to get to the quarterback more, obviously more TFLs are better, but I thought the first group with the rotators played pretty well. …

“If you want to look at the box score and don’t watch the game, then you just see that, but I thought the front line played pretty well as that first and second group and those rotators got through there.”

Saturday’s opponent, Buffalo, played an overmatched Wagner team that didn’t record a sack and logged just one TFL in a 69-7 blowout. Needless to say, the challenge will be a bigger one for the Husker defense.

It’s a confident group, though, and one that feels like it has played well each of the first two weeks.

“If you truly watched the game, you know we were back there the whole game and we caused three of those interceptions to happen,” Robinson said. “(Williams) had a great game with two of those (interceptions) and then JoJo (Domann) got the first one. I think we really played well up front. They had some good running backs. There were a few times we got caught out of our gap because we thought the running back was going to hit it and just made a great cutback into our gap that we were originally supposed to be in. Other than that, we held the line of scrimmage and we got pretty good push.

“Overall I thought our boys played well.”