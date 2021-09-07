CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckley joins Malnati as PGA Tour card holder

By Calum McAndrew
 6 days ago

Two former Missouri players will play at the highest level of men's professional golf on the PGA Tour next season.

Former Tiger Hayden Buckley earned his Tour card Sunday by finishing in the Top 25 of the three-week long Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He secured his spot by shooting 14-under 274 to finish tied for fourth at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National GC in Newburgh, Indiana, placing him seventh on the overall points list for the three-event swing.

He joins another former MU golfer Peter Malnati on Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour issues PGA Tour cards to players that win three of its events during the regular season or finish in the Top 25 of its regular-season points list. Buckley finished 32nd in the regular season, approximately 180 points behind the KFT's 25th man in, Austin Smotherman.

The TOUR then kicks off a three-event playoff that awards an extra 25 players with PGA status.

Buckley finished tied for seventh at the Albertson's Boise Open in Boise, Idaho, to kick off the swing, before missing the cut in the second event, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio. He entered the Tour Championship tied for 12th on the points list, and proceeded to post rounds of 5-under 67, 68, 70 and 69 in Rounds 1-4, respectively, six shots adrift of Joseph Bramlett, who won both the Tour Championship and the Finals 25.

Buckley could tee off as a PGA Tour member for the first time Sept. 16-19 at the Fortinet Open in Napa, California.

