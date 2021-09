The Toronto Film Festival had to scramble on opening day to repair a virtual cinema screening platform that stalled for select festival lineup titles. “We are aware of an issue that impacted a select number of films on TIFF Digital Cinema Pro, where the films do not play successfully in your browsers,” TIFF organizers said in a statement Thursday. The festival added it was “working on implementing a solution,” while it rescheduled online streaming times for impacted titles like The Hill Where Lionesses Roar, Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash and Justine Bateman’s Violet. The TIFF Digital Cinema Pro platform is designed...

