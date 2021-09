Character actor Tim Blake Nelson may have found his niche in memorable turns recalling the heyday when Westerns ruled the roost in Hollywood. Or at least in Venice, where this film festival once again has shown a fondness for the star in a genre that rarely gets much of a closeup anymore. A couple of years ago, Nelson was unforgettable singing “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” in one of the vignettes of the Coen brothers’ anthology The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, which had its world premiere in Venice before going on to get an Oscar nomination for that very song. Now Nelson is back in his inimitable scruffy style as a live-off-the-land-looking guy bringing up a straight-arrow teenage son in the waning days of the old west as Old Henry, which debuted in an out of competition slot at Venice earlier today.