The Nintendo Switch has been on the market for over four and a half years, and yet, somewhat amazingly, Nintendo has never shaved even a penny off the system’s MSRP. A few limited-time holiday deals aside, you still have to cough up $300 for a new Switch. Well, there’s a chance that may finally be about to change as we head into the 2021 holiday season. According to the French gaming deals site Nintend’Alerts, which has accurately leaked a lot of products and deals, the Switch will be getting a price cut this coming Monday, from €329 to around €270.