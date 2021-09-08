CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Destiny 2 popularity is “snowballing” ahead of The Witch Queen release

dexerto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDestiny 2 appears to be hitting its stride as new reports indicate popularity is “snowballing” with each new seasonal update. The game’s player count on Steam is rocketing up ahead of The Witch Queen release. Although Destiny is winding down the latter stages of its first decade, Bungie’s hit FPS...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlemagne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Snowballing#The Witch#Bungie#Fps#The Steam Database#Witch Queen#Steam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Insurgency: Sandstorm trailer highlights tactical gameplay

The recent console gameplay trailer for Insurgency: Sandstorm gives us a closer look at weapon and character customisations, how the game focuses on immersion, and more. Insurgency: Sandstorm is expected to launch later this month on both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and the team at New World Interactive has dropped a new trailer detailing what we can expect. Insurgency: Sandstorm is a tactical co-op FPS game that focuses on immersion and authenticity, plunging players into objective-based PvP and co-op game modes. Taking place in a fictional Middle Eastern conflict, players will need to work as a team if they hope to come out victorious — authenticity is Insurgency: Sandstorm's lifeblood, so expect bullets to drop you quickly, the removal of crosshairs, and immersive animations like weapon ballistics and sounds.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Bungie interview: Destiny 2 players won’t lose Supers in Witch Queen

At its Destiny Showcase last week, Bungie revealed that Destiny 2’s old Light subclasses will get the Stasis treatment, starting in The Witch Queen expansion and continuing throughout Year 5. While players seem to universally prefer to the less rigid Stasis upgrade path to the original Light ones, players may have had some concerns about what they might lose in the conversion. But in an interview with The Madison Leader Gazette, Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn and general manager Justin Truman allayed those fears.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Popular Chinese RPG Tale of Immortal English Version Released

Ghost Valley Studio has finally launched the Tale of Immortal English version on Steam, opening up this popular Chinese RPG to even more players around the world. Tale of Immortal is an open-world RPG based on Chinese mythology. You'll travel the land fighting all sorts of mystical creatures, gradually growing from a normal person into a legendary being. It proved to be immensely popular on launch with 184,171 peak players according to SteamDB; the player count has since stabilized to around 8,000 peak players a day. That number might soon go up again — the game finally has support for the English language.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Destiny 2 Won’t Have New Darkness Subclasses in The Witch Queen, Year 5

Last week, Bungie revealed its future plans for the Destiny franchise, starting with the launch of Season of the Lost, the company’s upcoming 30th Anniversary, The Witch Queen and even another new expansion called The Final Shape. However, among the new content that can be expected, there won’t be any new Darkness-based subclasses in the coming years. This includes The Witch Queen and the duration of Year 5.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 director on building your own guns in The Witch Queen: 'We're okay with you being able to craft whatever version you want'

This time last week, Bungie set out its stall not just for Destiny 2's near future, but several years beyond that. As a service game with a voracious fanbase, Destiny 2 will likely never be able to keep its players truly sated, but the current mix of seasonal content and larger annual expansions is a very different proposition from the interminable droughts between releases that blighted the original game. These days, the week-to-week storytelling is actually one of the strong points.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Valorant Mobile: How popular can it get after release?

Valorant has already been out for a couple of years now after its initial release brought out a massive amount of players and viewers of streams. Being free-to-play, the game was accessible from the jump. Several “Agents” take to a futuristic battlefield and duke it out to see which team...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will give players end-game content they've wanted for years

Bungie's big Destiny 2: The Witch Queen showcase was so jam-packed that announcements which would normally dominate community discussion for days were drowned out by the sheer roar of the hype. In-between Savathun building her own Guardians and Bungie reveling in 30 years of history, we heard a lot of promising stuff about Destiny 2's ambitions for Year 5. The game is getting new content and some big changes that players have been requesting for years, and altogether it could lead to the strongest end-game in the history of the MMO.
Video GamesGamespot

Seishin Destiny

Sign In to follow. Follow Seishin Destiny, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Destiny 2 Update 2.28 Released for Hotfix 3.3.0.1 This September 2

Bungie has released the Destiny 2 update 2.28 patch this September 2, which is also called hotfix 3.3.0.1 by the studio. This brings a bunch of fixes to the UI/UX, gameplay, activities and more. Destiny 2 Update 2.28 Patch Notes | Destiny 2 Update 3.3.0.1 Patch Notes:. ACTIVITIES. Seasonal. Astral...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Destiny 2 server status: Is Destiny down?

Every so often, Destiny servers go down in order to perform scheduled maintenance or implement updates into the game. Here’s everything you need to know to stay on top of these updates. Destiny 2 remains one of the most frequently updated and immersive looter shooters on the market today, with...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion: release date, trailer, story, leaks

Destiny 2 will see another major expansion after the Witch Queen, dubbed Lightfall. Here’s all we know. Destiny developer Bungie surprised us all last year by not only confirming Beyond Light, the 2020 expansion, but The Witch Queen and Lightfall, too. While The Witch Queen was intended for late 2021 and has been pushed back, we know plenty about it thanks to Bungie’s recent reveal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy