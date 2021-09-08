CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

October 9th Election Might be Postponed in Louisiana

By Bruce Mikells
Posted by 
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yesterday Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin met to discuss the October 9th election in the state. The issue was not so much the election as it was the date of the election. You see, there are many who feel that the southeastern portion of the state which sustained horrific damage due to Hurricane Ida might not be ready to logistically hold an election when October the 9th rolls around.

929thelake.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Elections
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Kyle Ardoin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Constitutional Amendments#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
Ballotpedia News

Hurricane Ida’s impact on elections in Louisiana

Welcome to the Friday, September 10, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Louisiana Governor delays fall election dates in response to Hurricane Ida. Virginia and Maryland add new state court judges. #FridayTrivia: Which of these states voted for the winning candidate in five of...
Louisiana StateKEDM

Hurricane Ida Recovery: Louisiana Elections Delayed; Edwards Addresses Death Toll

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed an executive order Thursday delaying the state’s fall elections into November due to the disruption caused by Hurricane Ida. Edwards said during a press conference Thursday afternoon that he made the decision to move the election date a month later — from Oct. 9 to Nov. 13 — because he was not confident the state would meet pre-election deadlines required by law.
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

New Orleans Mayoral election among those postponed due to Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Governor John Bel Edwards has signed an executive order that will postpone fall elections in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. The announcement was made Thursday, nearly two weeks after the storm severely damaged parts of South Louisiana. The Governor’s Office reports that the aftermath of the storm would make holding an election difficult and could lead to challenges for displaced voters.
New Orleans, LAbigeasymagazine.com

Postponement of Election Is Good Short Term for Current Elected Officials

Today’s announcement by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin that our fall elections will be slightly postponed due to Hurricane Ida was expected by many political insiders. The new dates are November 13, 2021 for the primary election (previously set for October 9) and December 11, 2021 for the general election (previously set for November 13). Early voting was scheduled to start in less than two weeks. Voters are displaced. Some polling locations suffered damages. Not all poll workers have made it back to the city. Postponing the election 30 days was the responsible choice for everyone involved.
New Orleans, LAtheneworleanstribune.com

Fall Elections Postponed in Aftermath of Ida

Today (Sept. 8), Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced that Governor John Bel Edwards has agreed with his recommendation to reschedule the fall 2021 elections in light of the devastation brought on by Hurricane Ida. “I am thankful that the Governor has recognized the importance of our recommendation to...
New Orleans, LAElkhart Truth

State may postpone Oct. 9 election primaries

BATON ROUGE, La. - Damage from Hurricane Ida was so great that Louisiana is considering postponing the Oct. 9 election with primaries for three legislative seats, a handful of New Orleans municipal posts, and two Constitutional amendments on the ballot. Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin...
Palmer, AKFrontiersman

Palmer prepares for October elections

PALMER — The Palmer City Council interviewed one of their candidates for the vacant City Clerk position at a special meeting on Aug. 24. The city administration has prepared to run the October local elections without a permanent clerk, by allowing a previous local clerk with experience to handle the election.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Governor promises to fight Biden to 'gates of hell' as GOP states mount vaccine mandate defense

Republican-led states are gearing up to sue the Biden administration over the president’s "unconstitutional" mandate requiring businesses with more than 100 employees enforce vaccinations. "The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats," Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Twitter. "They have...
Louisiana Statelailluminator.com

COVID-19 cases in Louisiana decline following Delta variant surge, official says

Louisiana appears to have peaked in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and is now on a downward trajectory, the state’s chief medical officer said Thursday. But Dr. Joe Kanter warned at a press conference that the decrease could be short lived. He said “there’s no guarantee we continue this downward trajectory” because thousands remain displaced after Hurricane Ida struck Southeast Louisiana late last month.
Presidential Electionpelicanpostonline.com

Deadline for registration to vote in October 9 elections approaching

Ascension Parish Registrar of Voters, Shanie M. Bourg, would like to remind the citizens of Ascension parish that the deadline to register to vote for the October 9, 2021 Municipal Primary Election is fast approaching. If you are not registered to vote, or need to make changes to your current voter registration and would like to vote in the upcoming election on October 9th, you must do so by the dates indicated below:
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Republicans Start Election ‘Investigation’ in Pennsylvania

Republicans start election ‘investigation’ in Pennsylvania. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate held their first hearing in what they call a “forensic investigation” into last year’s presidential election, with Democrats calling it an extension of a national campaign to attack voting rights following former President Donald Trump’s loss. It initially had been ardently pressed by senators vowing to bring an Arizona-style election “audit” to Pennsylvania. Republicans say the hearings are about improving the election system going forward, not about Trump or overturning the election. The subject of the hearing was to discuss pre-election guidance to counties by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration on how to handle aspects of the state’s fledgling mail-in voting law.
POTUSWashington Post

Democrats wanted Trump gone. Now they want him on the ballot.

LOS ANGELES — Democrats are growing confident that California Gov. Gavin Newsom will prevail in Tuesday's recall election, averting political disaster by energizing liberal voters. Across the country, his party is paying close attention to how he's doing it: Warning Democrats that if they stay home, Donald Trump and his agenda will prevail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy