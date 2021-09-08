Focus Proves Key For Cross Country Runners At TVL Meet

The Escalon Cross Country team had its first league meet on Wednesday Sept. 1 at Hilmar High School. “We were supposed to race at the Calaveras fairgrounds the week before but the meet got displaced because firefighters were using the park as a staging area. In addition, our planned league course in Ceres experienced a small fire and was unavailable,” explained head coach Michael Bower. “As a result, we raced Hilmar’s home course for league. This past week has seen multiple changes due to the fires, but the kids have responded well. Showing up, doing what we can, and having fun along the way.”