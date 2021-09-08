Parallax – Giving Game (Prod. by PREMISE On The BEAT/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

London, UK based emcee/producer Parallax recently released his latest track, titled GIVING GAME, produced by PREMISE On The BEAT. Parallax drops ‘Giving Game‘, a bass-heavy UK Rap banger with catchy hooks and slick flows. Light-hearted yet raw at the same time, Parallax keeps his signature Hip Hop ethos with the bars while pushing the energy levels on the PREMISE On The BEAT Trap-influenced production.