The 20th Anniversary Of 9/11: How Country Stations Are Planning For The Day.

Across the nation this week, country stations are making their plans for the approaching 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday. They’re planning memorials and events to honor first responders. They’re creating appropriate imagery to surround such songs as Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” and Alan Jackson’s “Where Were You (When the World Stopping Turning).” “It’s still relevant 20 years later,” Mark Razz, PD for Beasley Media Group WXTU Philadelphia (92.5) tells Inside Radio sister publication Country Insider.