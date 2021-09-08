As Tier One Automakers Bypass Radio, Growing Evidence Shows Medium’s Ability To Drive Results.

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTier One automakers spent a grand total of $12.4 million on network radio from January through July of this year, a 44% increase over the same period in COVID-stricken 2020. While that may seem like a sizable uptick, consider that each auto brand has a Tier-One advertising budget of between around $500 million and $1 billion. And despite reams of irrefutable evidence that radio sells cars, the industry gets less than 1% of Tier-One ad dollars, with the vast majority going to TV.

Personal FinanceThe Verge

Honda and Toyota criticize Democrats’ proposed tax credit for union-made electric vehicles

Honda and Toyota are criticizing a new proposal by Democratic lawmakers to expand tax credits for electric vehicles, saying it discriminates against non-union auto workers, Reuters reported. Under the proposal, US union-made electric vehicles would qualify for a tax credit of $12,500 per vehicle, while keeping a credit for most other EVs at $7,500. The proposal would significantly favor Big Three US automakers GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler over non-union companies such as Tesla and the Japanese carmakers, both of which have plants in the US.
Businessthewestsidegazette.com

Shut Shop: American Car Manufacturer Ford Motor To Halt Production In India

NEW DELHI — Unable to penetrate the Indian automobile market, American manufacturer Ford Motor Company will shut its car factories in India but will continue engine manufacturing for export markets. Ford is the second U.S. auto major after General Motors to shut plants in the value-conscious market. “Ford restructures India...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

WeHo bought 8 Chevy Bolts amid massive recall over defective batteries

General Motors has ordered the recall of all Chevrolet Bolts ever made, about 143,000 vehicles — including eight recently purchased by the City of West Hollywood. A pair of defects in the electric car’s battery that make it prone to catch fire has left General Motors scrambling to address the potentially lethal problem, which has already cost the company more than $2 billion.
BusinessKTVZ

Ford is ending production in India and taking a $2 billion hit in the process

Ford is ending production in India and taking a hit of $2 billion as it retrenches from a market that has been almost impossible for American automakers to break into. In an announcement Thursday, the company said that roughly 4,000 employees will be laid off and manufacturing will end immediately. CEO Jim Farley said the move was “difficult but necessary” to achieve long-term growth.
EconomyCarscoops

New 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, Tesla Breaks ’Ring EV Record, And Ford Exits India After Bleeding $2Bn: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. In another death-knell to the internal combustion engine, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill last Wednesday effectively banning the sale of anything other than zero-emissions passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks by 2035. The state will then seek the same for all new medium- and heavy-duty trucks by 2045, if feasible. In a similar statement, New York City has announced it will need at least a quarter of its 2 million vehicle owners to switch to EVs by 2030 to meet climate targets.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Why Ford Is Shutting Down Vehicle Production In India

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) announced Thursday plans to wind down vehicle manufacturing in India amid mounting operating losses and weaker-than-expected demand in the region. What Happened: Ford said it will cease vehicle manufacturing in India as part of restructuring of its Indian operations. The company plans to wind down its vehicle assembly in Sanand by the fourth quarter and vehicle engine manufacturing in Chennai by the second quarter of 2022.
CarsConsumer Reports.org

Automakers Are Adding Electric Vehicles to Their Lineups. Here's What's Coming.

Many automakers have detailed plans to electrify large portions of their fleets over the next decade, with some announcing goals for fully electrified lineups within five years. Consumers might not even have to wait that long. A record number of almost 100 pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are set to...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Supply crunch drives drop in sales for Toyota, other automakers

Sales of most Toyota models fell in the U. S. last month, but its San Antonio-built Tundra pickup took the steepest dive as the automaker prepares to phase in the newly-designed 2022 Tundra model later this year. Last month, Toyota slashed production at its North American factories, except one —...
Economynorthwestgeorgianews.com

High EV costs drive small automakers to bigger rivals

The high cost of electric vehicles is driving small automakers into the arms of the big boys. With demand for EVs low, manufacturers like Subaru, Mazda and Honda are pairing with larger, more capitalized rivals Toyota and General Motors. The alliances enable smaller producers to meet government electric vehicle regulations and get their feet wet in the EV market without making massive expenditures.
Businessgmauthority.com

General Motors CFO Expects More Stable Chip Supply In 2022

General Motors Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson is expecting its chip supply to even out in 2022 as suppliers work to catch up with an uptick demand. According to Reuters, Jacobson told investors in a conference call this week the automaker expects a “more stable year” in 2022 with regard to chip supply. GM has been among the hardest-hit automakers amid the semiconductor pinch, trimming its global production output by 777,928 vehicles through the first eight months of 2021. Some GM plants, like the Fairfax Assembly site in Kansas, have been offline since February due to a shortage of chips, leaving thousands of hourly employees out of work.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China vehicle sales fall for fourth month on chip shortages

BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China's vehicle sales slid 17.8% in August from a year earlier, falling for a fourth consecutive month, as the world's biggest car market was hard hit by a global shortage of semiconductors. Overall sales in China stood at 1.8 million vehicles in August, data from...
Retailinsideradio.com

Competitive Info: Global OOH Ad Revenue Down 13.3% In 2020.

The global Out Of Home (OOH) ad industry witnessed its steepest revenue drop in 2020, down 13.3 % to $51.63 billion. The decline was caused by the deep impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its worldwide aftereffects. While 2020 was a difficult year for the entire OOH media industry, this...
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

No more Ford EcoSport in the US

One of the vehicles Ford debuted after discontinued all of its cars in the United States except for the Mustang was the small EcoSport crossover. The vehicle was strange-looking and not a big seller for the Blue Oval, despite being popular in Europe. As Ford continues to tighten its belt amid the pandemic and chip shortage, it has confirmed that the EcoSport will no longer be available in the US after mid-2022.
CarsPosted by
The Conversation UK

China is on course to build the best cars in the world

Europeans and other western nations have dominated automotive excellence for over a century. Whether it is the satisfying thud of the door closing on a Volkswagen from Wolfsburg, or the beauty of a Ferrari from Modena, these brands are iconic – and very lucrative for their manufacturers. When we think of reliability, the Germans, and latterly the Japanese, have had it sewn up. But if you rest on your laurels, an upstart will soon be chasing at your heels.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Noodoe EV Named Vendor for PG&E EV Fast Charge Program - Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating platforms

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, has been certified as a qualified vendor of PG&E’s EVFC (EV Fast Charge) Incentive Program. The announcement was made by company CEO Jennifer Chang. The Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) provides natural gas and electricity to 5.2 million households in the northern two-thirds of California.

