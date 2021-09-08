As Tier One Automakers Bypass Radio, Growing Evidence Shows Medium’s Ability To Drive Results.
Tier One automakers spent a grand total of $12.4 million on network radio from January through July of this year, a 44% increase over the same period in COVID-stricken 2020. While that may seem like a sizable uptick, consider that each auto brand has a Tier-One advertising budget of between around $500 million and $1 billion. And despite reams of irrefutable evidence that radio sells cars, the industry gets less than 1% of Tier-One ad dollars, with the vast majority going to TV.www.insideradio.com
Comments / 0