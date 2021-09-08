As Tier One Automakers Bypass Radio, Growing Evidence Shows Medium’s Ability To Drive Results.

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. In another death-knell to the internal combustion engine, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill last Wednesday effectively banning the sale of anything other than zero-emissions passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks by 2035. The state will then seek the same for all new medium- and heavy-duty trucks by 2045, if feasible. In a similar statement, New York City has announced it will need at least a quarter of its 2 million vehicle owners to switch to EVs by 2030 to meet climate targets.