C.A.P.E. Fund, Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation Hosting 1st Annual ‘Fore!’ Charity Golf Tournament

By Oliver Cory
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe C.A.P.E. Fund and The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation are hosting their 1st Annual Fore! The Community Golf Classic. This charity scramble tournament will be held Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at The Eureka Municipal Golf Course, with a shotgun start at 8:30AM. $500 is the cost per foursome for this tournament. There will be mini-games such as Closest-to-Pin and Longest Drive. 1st place takes home $1,500, 2nd place $1,000, and 3rd place $500. We even have a prize for the best loser.

