FCC Sets Radio’s Annual Regulatory Fee Due Date: It’s Sept. 24.
The annual regulatory fees have been set, now the Federal Communications Commission has circled the date on which radio stations have to pay them. It says every station must submit their payment by 11:59pm ET on Sept. 24. The fees were adopted last month and while they will not become official until they are published in the Federal Register, the FCC says stations that desire can submit their payments at any time prior to the due date.www.insideradio.com
