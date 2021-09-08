CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast

For Podcast Listeners, Audio Use Is 'Off The Charts.'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile AM/FM listeners clearly love radio, listeners of podcasts fall into the “super fans of audio” category, according to research presented in Westwood One's latest “Everyone's Listening” blog showing the podcast audience spends over five hours with audio daily, 32% above average American consumption at close to four hours a day.

