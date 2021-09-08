It's the least we can do

Florida and the nation must welcome the Afghans who helped us fight our 20-year war. The United States owes Afghan immigrants at least that much. The devolving situation in Afghanistan has posed many impossible choices, but this one should be easy: welcoming Afghan immigrants to the United States. After two decades of conflict and occupation, we have an obligation to help resettle Afghan families whose lives have been capsized. More fundamentally, our nation is made stronger and richer by immigrants who come here to work, build lives and add to our magnificent melting pot.