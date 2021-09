Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan was found guilty Friday of attempted murder and first-degree assault for shooting a woman in a bizarre incident in 2019. Bannan, 42, told police he was hiding from the Russian mafia when he entered acupuncturist Ashley Marie's treatment room in Boulder, Colorado, then shot her when she opened the door. According to police records, he was carrying a rolled-up $20 bill containing traces of cocaine at the time of his arrest.