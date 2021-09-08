LISTEN: 9-11, 20 Years Later: Wisconsin Remembers, ‘A Brat Fry At Ground Zero’
RHINELANDER, WI (WTAQ) – Few things say Wisconsin more than a brat, fresh off the grill. It’s often the food of choice at picnics, backyard BBQ’s, and other gatherings of family and friends. So it’s no coincidence that Wisconsin brats played a role in the Badger state’s response to the horror of 9-11, in a heartfelt action that started with some cops, firefighters, and EMS drivers from Sheboygan.943jackfm.com
Comments / 0