Week 1 Fantasy Sleepers: Ty’Son Williams, Trevor Lawrence among players on the start-or-sit bubble

As you’ve hopefully done before and during your fantasy football drafts, identifying sleepers is as important on a week-to-week basis as it is preseason. Everyone possesses stud players at the top of their roster, so finding the under-the-radar gems is the way to separate yourself and win your matchup. The names on these kinds of lists are rarely flashy, but if they help you bring home a W in Week 1, they’ll be plenty valuable to you. Since it’s Week 1, some of these guys will emerge to become flashy names, like James Robinson and Antonio Gibson from last year’s Week 1 sleepers did. Ty’Son Williams, Laviska Shenault, and Trevor Lawrence (though he’s already pretty flashy) are some our favorite candidates to turn breakout Week 1s into big 2021s.