The Catch is a powerful polearm added to Genshin Impact in version 2.1, and you have to catch Golden Koi, Rusty Koi, and Raimei Angelfish in order to obtain it. Fishing is one of the new mechanics added to Genshin Impact in the latest update, and there are a ton of rewards associated with the minigame. Fish can be turned in at the Fishing Associations in Monstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma in exchange for certain items, and the Inazuma Fishing Association in particular sells this weapon. Here’s where you can catch Golden Koi, Rusty Koi, and Raimei Angelfish so you can get The Catch in Genshin Impact.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO