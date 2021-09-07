Broncos' 2020 quarterback disaster caused by COVID subterfuge

It wasn’t Kendall Hinton’s fault. The Broncos were getting ready to play the Saints and their top-3 defense in Week 12 of the 2020 season, and everything went south with a quickness. Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID, and all three of Denver’s other quarterbacks — Drew Lock, Blake Bortles, and Brett Rypien — were all identified as close contacts. Thus, it was up to Hinton, the QB/WR hybrid from Wake Forest, to take the field at the game’s most important position.