Saints: Marquez Callaway could be the next Michael Thomas

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway has been capturing everyone’s attention ever since he caught two glorious touchdowns in preseason. Could he be the next Michael Thomas?. As it stands, he is the de facto No. 1 wideout with...

The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
audacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
247Sports

Jameis Winston contract: Incentives revealed as QB wins starting job for New Orleans Saints

With Drew Brees retired and the New Orleans Saints set to usher in a new full-time starting quarterback this fall, news broke via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday that the job — at least in Week 1 — would go to former No. 1 overall draft pick Jameis Winston. And that is not the only news that surfaced on Friday regarding Winston, as Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reportedly obtained a copy of the incentives that are on Winston's contract should his first year as the Saints starter go well.
The Spun

Sean Payton Reacts To Saints Releasing Veteran RB Latavius Murray

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints released running back Latavius Murray. The timing of this move wasn’t ideal for Murray, but it became very evident that his role on the team was diminishing. Last season, Murray had 656 rushing yards, 176 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. While those are...
FanSided

Bleacher Report predicts Saints will trade Michael Thomas to Jaguars

There’s been buzz all offseason about the New Orleans Saints potentially trading star wide receiver Michael Thomas and this only intensified when the news about his injury surfaced last month. Thomas’ response didn’t help the situation. While things have simmered down between the two recently, there’s still a real possibility...
profootballnetwork.com

Insight into the New Orleans Saints’ offensive game plan with Michael Thomas out five games

The New Orleans Saints offense has far bigger concerns right now than who will get Michael Thomas’ targets over the next five games. Their more pressing concern is when they will be back home. Hurricane Ida has ravaged the Gulf Coast, and elected officials are begging people to stay away if they can. The Saints, who for now will play in Jacksonville and practice at TCU, can indeed stay away. But it’s about as far from an ideal situation as an organization can start a season.
CBS Sports

Saints' Alvin Kamara: Gets 23 touches

Kamara rushed 20 times for 83 yards while catching three of four targets for eight yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 38-3 victory over Green Bay. While Kamara was ultimately held in check by his standards, he was clearly the centerpiece of the offense as Jameis Winston played off him to throw five touchdowns. Not only did Kamara secure one of them on a tough screen pass near the goal line, the running back also picked up a number of key first downs along the way that kept possessions alive. Meanwhile, Tony Jones played a smaller role than Latavius Murray did the past couple of years, as nearly half of his 11 carries were at the end of the fourth quarter as the Saints were running out the clock. With one of the highest usage rates in the league, Kamara should remain a top fantasy play on the road in Week 2 against Carolina.
FanSided

3 Saints that had no business making the 53-man roster

The New Orleans Saints‘ 53-man roster is ready to go for the Week 1 matchup against the Packers, set to take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The final roster has had some adjustments since initially getting put together last week and some of the additions were a bit surprising.
Audacy

Social media reacts to awful roughing the passer call in Saints-Packers game

Lost in a blowout victory by the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers was a pretty controversial call that thwarted any thought of a comeback. Already up 24-3, Jameis Winston attempted to throw a touchdown that would have cemented a Saints victory in the third quarter of Sunday's tilt. Instead, the ball was picked off by Darnell Savage. Unfortunately for the Packers, the interception didn't count because Za'Darius Smith was called for roughing the passer, despite seemingly not roughing the passer:
On3.com

New Orleans Saints players react to Marshon Lattimore contract

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension with cornerback Marshon Lattimore, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. The deal comes with $44 million fully guaranteed and $68.3 million in total guarantees. Rapaport adds that Lattimore can make up to $100 million over the course of the deal.
247Sports

Report: Saints’ Michael Thomas likely to miss significant time

Michael Thomas’ status has been up in the air since the New Orleans Saints’ star wide receiver underwent surgery in June to repair ligaments in his ankle. According to recent reports, the prognosis is not looking good for an early return. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on Tuesday that Thomas will...
Bleacher Report

Report: Saints' Michael Thomas Placed on PUP List After Surgery on Foot Injury

New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas reportedly will be placed on the physically unable to perform list as he continues his recovery from foot surgery. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Thomas will miss at least the first five games of the season. Thomas, 28, has been beset by injuries in...
profootballrumors.com

Michael Thomas Expected To Start Season On Saints’ PUP List

Michael Thomas‘ foot injury will sideline him for nearly eight more weeks. The Saints are expected to stash their All-Pro wide receiver on the reserve/PUP list, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. New Orleans is transitioning to a new quarterback for the first time in 15 years, moving from Drew Brees...
SportsGrid

Michael Thomas Expected To Be Put On PUP, Out For Six Weeks

The New Orleans Saints are expected to put wide receiver Michael Thomas on the physically unable to perform list following off-season ankle surgery which will sideline him for six weeks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Thomas has reportedly been dealing with the ankle injury since the opening week of the 2020...
WBAY Green Bay

Dallas could host Packers-Saints game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The New Orleans Saints will not return to the city during the month of September due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, according to coach Sean Payton. That means the Sept. 12 Packers-Saints game will likely be held in another location. A location has not...
