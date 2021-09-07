Saints: Marquez Callaway could be the next Michael Thomas

Kamara rushed 20 times for 83 yards while catching three of four targets for eight yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 38-3 victory over Green Bay. While Kamara was ultimately held in check by his standards, he was clearly the centerpiece of the offense as Jameis Winston played off him to throw five touchdowns. Not only did Kamara secure one of them on a tough screen pass near the goal line, the running back also picked up a number of key first downs along the way that kept possessions alive. Meanwhile, Tony Jones played a smaller role than Latavius Murray did the past couple of years, as nearly half of his 11 carries were at the end of the fourth quarter as the Saints were running out the clock. With one of the highest usage rates in the league, Kamara should remain a top fantasy play on the road in Week 2 against Carolina.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO