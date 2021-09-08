ACC's bad week not certain doom

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIf Jim Phillips didn't have a full grasp of the state of ACC football when he took the job, he saw it with his own eyes last weekend. To put it bluntly: It ain't great. The new ACC commissioner went from Raleigh, N.C., to Blacksburg, Va., to Atlanta to Charlotte, N.C., to Tallahassee, Fla., to Atlanta in the space of five days to watch the ACC go 1-4 in nonconference games and witness all three of its top-25 teams lose, including No. 3 Clemson and No. 10 North Carolina -- the first conference to have multiple top-10 teams fall at the first hurdle since 1989.

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Virginia Tech Football Fans Rumble their stadium to register as an Earthquake

College Football is back along with Tailgating and pre-game rituals. Noise is a part of life. Sometimes it’s annoying. And sometimes people revel in it. Virginia Tech football fans are the latter. Last Saturday with almost 70,000 fans in Lane Stadium, in Blacksburg, Virginia, for the Hokies’ game against North Carolina, was one filled with excitement, noise and craziness.
Look At What Someone Left On Ohio State’s Midfield Logo

The Oregon Ducks left the Ohio State Buckeyes a gift at their midfield logo following Saturday’s thriller. Years ago, it was former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who planted the Sooners’ flag at the OSU logo at midfield. This time around, it was the Ducks’ turn. A small rubber duck was...
NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Texas Football On Saturday Night

Texas football is getting an early look at one of its future conference does on Saturday. It didn’t go well for Steve Sarkisian’s club. The Longhorns impressed in Sark’s first game leading the team against a ranked Louisiana club, winning 38-18. Arkansas had a surprisingly solid first year under Sam Pittman last year, but was still definitely a middling SEC team at best. Texas entered the game in Fayetteville as a 6.5-point favorite.
No. 21 Tech Sweeps Mississippi State

The Jackets came out of the gates firing as they raced out to an early, 6-2 lead. As the Bulldogs inched back to a two-point deficit, Tech picked up six of seven points up to a 19-12 lead. The Yellow Jackets would take the final four points of the set for a strong, 25-16 first set win.
Clemson-Georgia Tech Vegas odds released

Clemson is a big favorite in its home ACC opener. The Tigers (1-1) host Georgia Tech (1-1) for a 3:30 p.m. broadcast start on ABC Saturday as a 29-point favorite. Clemson is coming off of a 49-3 win over SC State, while Georgia Tech topped Kennesaw State at home, 45-17.
Razorbacks leap into AP poll, Texas falls out

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ 40-21 blowout win over Texas on Saturday caught the attention of college football pollsters. The Razorbacks, who did not receive any votes in last week’s Associated Press Top 25, vaulted into the poll Sunday at No. 20. Arkansas (2-0) also entered the USA Today Coaches poll this...
Georgia announces plans to honor Mark Richt during November SEC game

Georgia will honor former Bulldogs coach Mark Richt this fall, the program announced Thursday. Richt will be recognized at halftime of the Dawgs game against Missouri on Nov. 6. “We are so appreciative of all of Coach Richt’s contributions to the University of Georgia,” athletic director Josh Brooks said in...
UNC Football: Tar Heels move up in latest polls

The UNC Football program got back on track Saturday with a big win over Georgia State in what was a ‘get right’ game. After losing to Virginia Tech in Week 1, the Tar Heels bounced back and now sit at 1-1 before getting into the meat of their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule beginning with Virginia next week.

