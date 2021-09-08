ACC's bad week not certain doom

If Jim Phillips didn't have a full grasp of the state of ACC football when he took the job, he saw it with his own eyes last weekend. To put it bluntly: It ain't great. The new ACC commissioner went from Raleigh, N.C., to Blacksburg, Va., to Atlanta to Charlotte, N.C., to Tallahassee, Fla., to Atlanta in the space of five days to watch the ACC go 1-4 in nonconference games and witness all three of its top-25 teams lose, including No. 3 Clemson and No. 10 North Carolina -- the first conference to have multiple top-10 teams fall at the first hurdle since 1989.