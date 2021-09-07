CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Taysom Hill’s role in a Jameis Winston-led offense

By Canal Street Chronicles
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJameis Winston is going to be the starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints heading into the 2021 season. It was a fairly straight-forward process. Winston went into the season as part of a competition to win the spot, he impressed in the preseason and thus is being rewarded with the first man with a shot at being the heir to the Drew Brees era in the Big Easy. However, that leaves another big question as we approach the start of the 2021 campaign.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Saints Sean Payton on naming Jameis Winston the starter: 'He's earned that'

Declaring a starting quarterback isn’t as dramatic as it sounds. “I didn’t have this sit down, official announcement, tap the microphone, stand up in a team meeting — we just don’t operate like that,” New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said. Still, the job has been won. A few hectic...
NFL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton shares interesting update about Taysom Hill’s role

Sean Payton on Monday shared an interesting update regarding Taysom Hill’s role with the Saints. New Orleans kept four quarterbacks on their roster entering Week 1: Jameis Winston, Ian Book, Trevor Siemian and Hill. That’s more than the typical three quarterbacks teams carry. So why is New Orleans doing that?...
NFL
WLOX

Sean Payton says Taysom Hill will not be gameday backup

FORT WORTH, Tex. (WLOX) - The Saints made a number of roster moves on Monday, including re-signing quarterback Trevor Siemian - who was cut just last week - bringing the total number of quarterbacks on the roster to four. Sean Payton said Monday that - similar to last season -...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
canalstreetchronicles.com

How strong is Jameis Winston’s hold on the starting job?

Jameis Winston has been named the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, securing the job with a stellar performance last week against the Jaguars. Winston finally distanced himself from Taysom Hill, and in the end is the QB with much more experience and success than Hill. However, Winston has not been without his struggles in the NFL, famously throwing 30 interceptions in his last full year as a starter in 2019. Lost behind the 30 interceptions though was 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. So despite his troubles, the former #1 overall pick is still a very talented passer.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Important quotes heading into Week 1 include Sean Payton’s vision for Taysom Hill in 2021

“Yeah, I think it’s good question, because we’re in like our second year, just riding back on the bus, we’re sitting there talking to each other. And you brought up something that was interesting. It was a good question. And I’m glad he asked (me this example question) in week to week, how you win can change. And it was something that he asked me about relative to when we decide on that, and in how do we go about looking at each week in the objectives to win that game, because I think, look, the maturity level, in the presence of a quarterback to just win and win and win, ultimately, that’s how there’ll be measured. And I think, I know I’ve seen growth, and someone who was extremely vested in this process and, and is excited about the start of the season, but I would just be (looking at) overall understanding of how it may change week to week to what you have to do. In other words, it’s not the same every week, and then start the (next) week over if you didn’t win, you don’t know what happened or what cost you (the win)? Or what kept you from winning, but you just start the madness (preparation) all over again. And I think it was a little bit more in depth than that. And so I think that would be one area.”
NFL
NOLA.com

Saints rewatch: See Jameis Winston's growth in the 1 throw he didn't make

FORT WORTH, Texas — The second viewing of the New Orleans Saints 38-3 win against the Green Bay Packers did little to sway the prevailing belief in the immediate aftermath of the win: New Orleans completely dismantled what has been one of the NFL’s best teams in recent years. It...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Saints#The Big Easy#The First Man#American Football#The Drew Brees#Byu
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
thespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Michael Irvin Completely Loses His Mind Over Michael Jordan-Tom Brady Debate With Stephen A. Smith

Alright, everyone. It’s time to settle the debate between Michael Jordan and Tom Brady once and for all. Michael Irvin and Stephen A. Smith tried to do just that on Monday. It feels like it’s almost clockwork at this point — every few weeks a debate sparks up about who the greatest athlete of all time is. And for most people, there are only two players to choose from — seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and six-time NBA Finals champion Michael Jordan.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy