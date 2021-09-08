CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) registers a 35% rise in 24 hours: here are the best places to buy it

invezz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEAR Protocol (NEAR) coin is currently trading above $8.2. It has been on a bullish trend since July 19. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) coin has been on a relentless bullish trend since mid-July and the momentum just seems to be increasing. As a result, crypto investors have turned their attention towards the coin and they are scrambling to add it to their portfolios before the price goes through the roof.

invezz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Trading#Online Trading#Etoro Etoro#Pos#Wallet Meta Pool#The Community Launch#Cedt#Nearprotocol#Etherscan#Auroraisnear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Stocksinvezz.com

Nasdaq announces intention to provide price feeds for tokenized stocks

According to recent reports, Nasdaq plans to support DeFiChain by feeding it prices for tokenized stocks. Tokenized stocks have revolutionized investing in companies by making it more accessible and convenient. Major corporations’ stocks are expensive for retail investors, but tokenization allows investing in shares. Tokenized stocks have been a popular...
Stocksinvezz.com

XCAD Network (XCAD) up 59% in the 24 hours: here are the best places to buy it

XCAD Network (XCAD) coin is currently trading at $4.3. It has been on a sharp bullish rise since September 1. Since the start of September, the price of XCAD Network (XCAD) has been on steroids. The bullish trend which started on August 17 has turned into a monster rally that has pushed the price of the coin up by 465.3% in the last 30 days. The price hike has attracted the attention of investors who are now scrambling to add the coin to their portfolios for fear of being left out.
StocksEntrepreneur

Bull of the Day: Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy (BBY) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that is a popular electronics retailer. The company specializes in consumer electronics, home office products, entertainment software, communication, food preparation, wellness, heath, security, appliances and related services. After a big move in 2020, the stock has been trading sideways all...
Stocksinvezz.com

Hegic coin up 68% in 24 hours: here are the best places to buy it

Hegic coin is currently trading above $0.23. It has been on a bullish trend since July 20. The price of the Hegic coin has been on the rise since July 20 and the trend seems to be gathering momentum every day. It has risen by 80.1% in the last 30 days and registered a 68.7% rise in the last 24 hours. As a result, investors are scrambling for the coin for fear of being left out because there are speculations that the prices will move even higher in the coming months.
Marketsinvezz.com

Alchemist (MIST) coin up 76% in 24 hours: here are the best places to buy it

Alchemist (MIST) coin is currently trading above $70.6. Its price has risen by about $30 between yesterday (September 8) and today (September 9). Alchemist (MIST) coin unleashed a monster rally yesterday (September 8, 2021) and the trend is gathering momentum every hour. This comes after a downtrend that lasted the whole of August. Following these developments, investors are scrambling for the coin for fear of being left out because there are speculations that the prices will move even higher in the coming months.
Stocksinvezz.com

Life Crypto (LIFE) coin up 151% in 24 hours: here are the best places to buy it

Life Crypto (LIFE) is currently trading above $0.012. It was launched in July and it has been on a bullish trend since. Life Crypto (LIFE) price has been on the rise since it was launched and it is gaining momentum by the day. In the last 24 hours, it has gone up by 151%. As a result, investors are scrambling to add it to their crypto-asset portfolio.
Stocksinvezz.com

SolFarm (TULIP) coin up 80% in 24 hours: here are the best places to buy it

SolFarm (TULIP) coin is currently trading above $41. It has been on a bullish trend since July 28. SolFarm (TULIP) coin, a relatively new cryptocurrency is stealing the show, following its relentless bullish trend since July 28. The bullish trend seems to be getting stronger by the day; with September sending the price through the roof. As a result, investors are scrambling for the coin for fear of being left out because there are speculations that the prices will move even higher in the coming months.
Gamblinginvezz.com

YAY Games (YAY) registers a 55% rise in 24 hours: here are the best places to buy it

YAY Games (YAY) is currently trading above $0.07. It has a 24-hours trading volume of $30,787,177. YAY Games (YAY) registered a price hike of 55% in 24 hours adding to the ever-moving market. YAY Games coins prices are ever on the move since it was launched in August. As a result, investors especially those looking to benefit from short-term trades are scrambling to add it to their crypto-asset portfolio.
Stocksinvezz.com

Best places to buy VIDT Datalink coin following its 40% rise in 24 hours

Its current 24 hours trading volume is $283,810,567. VIDT Datalink coin has been on a relentless bullish rally since September 1 registering a 105% rise in the last 7 days and a 40% rise in the last 24 hours. These price movements have attracted the attention of a lot of investors who are now scrambling to add the coin to their crypto portfolios.
Marketsinvezz.com

IDEX token registers a 315% rise in 24 hours: here are the best places to buy it

IDEX token is currently trading above $0.3. It has been on a bullish trend since July 20. The price of IDEX token unleashed a monster bull ran on September 3, and it has sustained the rally to date registering a 315% rise in the last 24 hours. As a result, investors are scrambling for the coin for fear of being left out because there are speculations that the prices will move even higher in the coming months.
Stocksinvezz.com

Best place to buy PlayAndLike (PAL) coin to capitalize on its monster bull trend: 673952% in the last 24 hours

PlayAndLike (PAL) price rose by a staggering 673952% in the last 24 hours. PlayAndLike (PAL)coin is currently trading above $0.016. After trading below $0.000003 for seven months since it was unveiled in February 2021, PlayAndLike (PAL) has unleashed a monster bull ran pushing its price up 673952%. With such a major price hike, investors can’t keep their eyes off the coin with most looking for how to add it to their crypto portfolios.
Marketsinvezz.com

Adventure Gold (AGLD) registers a 723% rise in 24 hours: here are the best places to buy it

Adventure Gold (AGLD) coin is currently trading above $6.1. It was unveiled on September 02, 2021, and already has a 24-hour trading volume of $284,621,336. Adventure Gold (AGLD) coin is continuing with its bullish trend since it was unveiled with the recent price movements sending its price 723% up in 24hours. With such a major price hike, investors can’t keep their eyes off the coin with most looking for how to add it to their crypto portfolios.
Stocksinvezz.com

Velo coin (VELO) up 61% in the last 24 hours: here is the best place to buy it

Velo (VELO) has a market cap of $88,406,448 and a 24 hours trading volume of $39,425,323. It is currently trading above $0.9. Velo coin (VELO) unleashed a monster bullish rally on September 1, 2021, sending its prices through the roof after skyrocketing by a whopping 61% in the last 24 hours. As a result, investors are scrambling to add Velo coin to their crypto-asset portfolio.
Stocksinvezz.com

Metal (MTL) up 66% in the last 24 hours: here is the best place to buy it

Metal (MTL) has a market cap of $303,063,853 and a 24 hours trading volume of $3,067,638,420. It is currently trading above $4.6. Metal (MTL) has been on a sustained bullish trend since July 22, 2021, and the trend seems to be gathering momentum after the coin went up by 66% in the last 24 hours. This has caused investors to start scrambling to add the coin to their crypto-asset portfolio.
Marketsinvezz.com

DerivaDAO (DDX) coin up 47% in the last 24 hours: here is the best place to buy it

DerivaDAO (DDX) has been on a monster bullish trend since August 25. It is currently trading above $13. Since August 25, DerivaDAO (DDX) coin has been on a relentless bullish trend. On September 1, the coin started with a small retracement from trading above $14 to slightly below $10. But it has since gathered momentum and gone up to trade at above $13. The bullish trend has attracted the attention of most investors who are now scrambling to add the coin to their crypto portfolios.
Marketsinvezz.com

Radio Caca (RACA) Up 65% in 24 hours: Here are the best places to buy it

Radio Caca (RACA) was launched in August 2021. It is currently trading above $0.0006. Read through to find out more. Radio Caca (RACA), a cryptocurrency that was first listed for trading has been on a relentless bull trend since August 29, 2021, following a slight retracement after hitting an all-time high on August 25. It has presented itself as a very lucrative option for crypto investors.
Stocksinvezz.com

GameStop shares lose 10% on mixed results for fiscal Q2

GameStop says its revenue came in better than expected in fiscal Q2. The video gaming retailer's earnings missed Wall Street estimates. Shares of the company are down about 10% in after-hours trading. GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) said on Wednesday its earnings fell shy of Wall Street estimates in the fiscal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy