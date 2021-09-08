Bearcat Bounce Pod Ep 49 Anything For Love

Chad Brendel and Aaron Smith hop behind the wheel for a surprise edition after a long couple of days in the BCJ world. The two discuss their experience on Saturday from the Fan Fest to the tailgate experience to Aaron's first time in the press box to a dominating win over Miami and why it is time for the rivalry to come to an end. The show comes to an end with some recruiting discussion and Chad adding "one more thing" a few times. That and Aaron adding his best impression of Meatloaf. So there is that.