CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Sites, market conditions, O&M drive tech decisions

By pv magazine powered by
pv-magazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow would you describe Statkraft’s engagement with solar project development in Europe in 2021?. Statkraft has been developing solar for a while now – it never really stopped. But obviously it’s accelerated now because Statkraft acquired Solarcentury. The move brought quite a good pipeline of projects in with it, and a lot of project development capability. Developing and building the solar farms this year is very attractive for Statkraft.

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Europe#Energy Storage#Monofacial#Ppa#Fpv#Bifacial Technology#O M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Huawei
Related
EnvironmentFast Company

This giant wind turbine blade can be recycled

Wind turbines generate electricity without using fossil fuels or producing particulate matter pollution, but they do create waste: Though they can last as long as 25 years, turbine blades cannot be recycled, piling up in landfills at the end of their life. Now the Spain-based renewable energy company Siemens Gamesa says it has finally designed a recyclable wind turbine blade.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Are bifacial solar PV modules worth the extra cost?

Contributed by Rogér Baylon, Clean Energy Associates. Despite last year’s reinstatement of US tariffs on bifacial modules, solar developers are often considering bifacial modules for their utility-scale solar projects. But the promise of bifacials’ higher energy yield of 6% to 10% – or more – compared to traditional monofacial PERC technology comes at a higher dollar-per-watt module cost, as well as increased expenses for balance of system (BOS) and installation.
Industrypv-magazine.com

EU spot market module prices: PV prices high today, higher tomorrow

There is no end in sight to the surge in prices for PV modules, leaving stakeholders to either postpone the construction of their PV projects indefinitely or – like the customers of the aforementioned vegetable hawker – secure the coveted commodity sooner rather than later and avoid having to dig even deeper into their pockets. Price differences for comparable module brands and technologies are actually a function of whether they still have to be shipped from Asia. But what has gone awry here, making longer-term supply contracts no longer sensible, and planning security a thing of the past?
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Revised renewable targets and auction mechanism to drive renewable market in India

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘India Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape,’ discusses the power market structure of India and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country’s power sector is also included in the report.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Italy’s Lombardy region adds another €20 million for residential PV+storage

The Department of Environment, Energy and Sustainable Development of Lombardy –Italy's wealthiest, most dynamic region – has allocated another €20 million in rebates to promote the use of storage systems coupled with residential and commercial PV arrays. The new funds add to the €20 million the regional government had devoted to the program in October 2020.
Industrypv-magazine.com

pv magazine Spotlight: A PV mounting systems for bigger format solar modules

There is a trend to larger PV module sizes. What did you have to change to adapt your flat roof mounting systems to these larger formats?. Due to the increasing demand for more powerful PV modules, which ideally should not be more expensive, the dimensions are currently changing very quickly. This is because more power usually means a larger module area or the use of high-performance modules, which would make systems in the commercial sector much more expensive. Accordingly, increasingly large modules are being used, especially in the commercial segment. This is why we have designed our new IBC AeroFix G3 mounting system in such a way that there is considerably more leeway when it comes to module lengths and widths, and larger modules can also be installed. To achieve this, we have now equipped each support with a sophisticated tilt joint. This ensures mechanically stress-free support of the modules. In addition, we have also enlarged the supports, as the installation angle should not change despite the increasingly wide modules. More information on the tilt joint and its function can be found in the pv magazine Spotlight on September 23.
Economypv-magazine.com

France’s largest PV carport is under construction

Engie Green, a unit of French energy giant Engie, has begun construction on a 29 MW solar carport at the factory of Netherlands-based car manufacturer Stellantis in Sochaux, in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region in eastern France. The carport, which is being developed with 64,000 solar modules on a surface of 22...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Australian startup sets 25.54% efficiency record for silicon cell

Sydney-based solar technology startup SunDrive has rocked the status quo, developing a silver-free solar PV cell and at the same time elevating the world efficiency record for a commercial-size silicon solar cell to 25.54%. SunDrive said on Thursday night that it has received official word from Germany’s Institute for Solar...
Industrypv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: New alliance for BIPV

Zhejiang-based China Southeast Space Frame Group (SSFG), a manufacturer of large-sized steel structures, and EVA and backsheet manufacturer First PV have set up a joint venture to develop building-integrated PV (BIPV) projects across China. The new company, which will be owned 75% by SSFG and 25% by First PV and headquartered in Hangzhou, is expected to deploy up to 950 MW of BIPV system over the next five years. The two companies specified that the installations would be deployed on government buildings, hospitals, schools, exhibition centers, and other unspecified public buildings. SSFG and First PV are also planning to set up an R&D center devoted to BIPV technologies.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Rethinking solar shipping

PVpallet aims to revolutionize the solar shipping industry in one efficient, meaningful way: by replacing traditional wood shipping pallets. Discussing the true cost of a wood shipping pallet, PVpallet Co-Founder and General Manager Luke Phelps emphasized the importance of understanding the “full picture” of a wood pallet’s life cycle: build costs, labor, transportation and handling fees, PV module breakage rates, and disposal costs that are the result of shipping with flimsy, unstable wood pallets.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Indian developer brings 250 MW solar park online

Indian developer ReNew Power has announced the commissioning of 250 MW of solar capacity in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The capacity is part of a 300 MW Interstate Transmission System (ISTS) PV project won by ReNew Power in the third tranche of a competitive auction held by Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI).
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

EUPVSEC 2021 – Key takeaways

The 38th edition of the European PV Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition (EU PVSEC) opened with a statement from European commissioner for energy Kadri Simson, who referred to solar as “a golden thread running through each of the [EU climate] policies,” and told the audience that the industry has “the green light from the commission.”
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

LCOE of monofacial, bifacial solar modules

Clean Energy Associates (CEA), in an attempt to answer one of its most commonly asked questions, has released a new case study that compares the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) of bifacial and mono PERC solar panels and outlines scenarios where each makes the most sense. CEA said the crux...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

BP Studies Green Hydrogen Production at Kwinana

BP Australia has announced that it is undertaking a feasibility study into the production of green hydrogen at its Kwinana site in Western Australia. BP Australia has announced that it is undertaking a feasibility study into the production of green hydrogen at its Kwinana site in Western Australia. The project...
Economypv-magazine.com

Indian home gets 36.72 kW PV system with 540 W panels

Indian EPC installer Maxwatt Solar has deployed a 36.72 kWp rooftop solar system with 540 Wp modules for a homeowner in Kerala. It claims the project is India’s largest on-grid residential solar system. It is located at Anchukallumoodu, in the Kollam district of Kerala. The installation uses 68 of JA...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Magnora increases its ownership in Swedish PV developer

Helios currently holds a portfolio of 1GW solar PV development projects in the Nordics and reached this milestone capacity six months ahead of plan. As several portfolio projects are approaching ready-to-build status, Helios is now preparing to invite appropriate investors for parts of its portfolio in southern Sweden where EY has been retained as its advisor.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Hydrogen-powered vehicles to enter Australian market

It wasn’t just our readers who were interested in the recent launch of Australian startup H2X’s Warrego pickup truck – the company clocked AUD 50 million ($36.8 million) of order requests within four days of its announcement – and remember, the truck doesn’t even officially launch until November. The Warrego...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Xinyi bets on solar projects rather than the markets

Chinese solar project developer Xinyi Energy has put its money where its mouth is when it comes to the compelling business case of photovoltaics, and could invest up to HK$1.04 billion (US$134 million) in new projects, rather than on the money markets. The developer, ultimately controlled by solar panel glassmaker...

Comments / 0

Community Policy