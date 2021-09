Apple will make changes to the way the App Store works after an investigation by regulators.The company is set to relax some of the rules that have been accused of being anticompetitive and stifling other companies’ apps.Those apps that provide content – such as Netflix, or Amazon’s Kindle – will now be able to show links to their websites so that users can sign up for paid accounts directly.Until now, Apple had required that all such apps go through directly, and the companies were banned from even suggesting to users that they could sign up in other ways.The concession is part...