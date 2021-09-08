CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Growth Has To Be Inclusive, Women Leaders Should Have A Crucial Role: Catherine Gallagher

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustrade has been facilitating two-way business capabilities under the Australian government’s Australia India Business Exchange Program (AIBX). AIBX is the flagship program to strengthen Australia-India commercial links. It’s designed to give businesses from both side’s confidence and capability to engage across the two markets. In the current environment, AIBX is...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Leaders#Politics#Infrastructure#Aibx#Fintech#Covid#India Economic Strategy#Indian#Cochlear#Obe Organics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Australia
Related
EconomyBirmingham Star

JICA signs loan agreement for women's financial inclusion

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed a 50 million dollar (about Rs 368 crore) loan agreement with Northern Arc Capital (NAC), an Indian financial institution, to fund non-bank financial entities that provide financial services to women. The loan will be provided through...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Quality Leadership in the 'Great Resignation' Era

Known as the Great Resignation, millions of workers are leaving traditional workplaces. In a post-pandemic time where businesses navigate the new territory of remote-home offices, leadership is more crucial than ever. Knowing how to give your team proper support in a new environment will lead to higher company morale and productivity.
Technologymartechseries.com

Dialpad India Plays a Crucial Role in Successful Launch of Dialpad Meetings

Dialpad’s India-based research and development team leans heavily on its own cloud technology and TruCaaS approach to collaborate with remote colleagues, deliver Dialpad Meetings. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, recently announced a truly unified approach to communications as a service with its launch of Dialpad...
EconomyNorwalk Hour

3 Ways White Men Can Become More Inclusive Leaders

Inclusion means everyone’s in, and that includes white men. As a white guy myself, I’ve worked to help business leaders develop more inclusive methods for more than 40 years. During that time, I have observed two distinctive patterns. First, diversity programming at the corporate level tends not to specifically include white men, and today, that is an integrity risk to organizations. No strategy can succeed when it excludes those who hold much of the position power. Second, white men often viewed diversity and inclusion as an investment in someone else, not themselves, which indicates that we have largely failed to learn how inclusion can fuel our collective career success.
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Suspends Fist Dose Administration of Pfizer Vaccine

Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton announced that after September 10, the first-dose administration of the Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will be suspended. But insisted that the measure is as a result of the non-arrival of the second shipment of the vaccine from the United States. He said...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."
EconomyEntrepreneur

How Real Leaders Coach Their Employees For Success

The pillar of every successful business is happy employees, and effective coaching is a crucial ingredient to satisfied employees. Effective coaching leads to improved performance, knowledge transfer, skill improvement, and employee retention. Here are some statistics on the impact of excellent coaching:. 77 percent of Fortune 500 employees suggest coaching...
Advocacythewhiskeywash.com

The Bourbon Women Association Launches Amber Circle Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

The Bourbon Women Association recently announced the new Amber Circle Diversity & Inclusion Initiative during its annual SIPosium conference. Started in 2019, the Amber Circle initiatives create programs that benefit a more diverse and inclusive membership within Bourbon Women and throughout the spirits industry with a mission to recognize the importance of representation from all facets of human experience, including BIPOC women, LGBTQIA+ women, and women of different abilities, educational levels, and backgrounds, according those behind it. This new scholarship program builds on the organization’s mentoring program and strives to empower women and those from underrepresented communities in the bourbon and spirits industry.
Environmentsunflower-alliance.org

Global Women’s Assembly for Climate Justice, September 25 – 30

Get ready for the Glasgow climate summit by joining a conversation with women frontline community leaders, advocates, and policymakers from around the globe discussing “Solutions from the Frontlines and the Protection and Defense of Human Rights and Nature.”. Convened by the Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network, this six-day event...
TV & VideosKITV.com

Mentorship, support network key to grooming next generation of women leaders

On Monday, Sept 13, at 7:30pm, KITV-4 will air Pacific Edge Magazine's Women in Business TV special, featuring some of Hawaii's inspiring female executives. Darian Padilla of Sacred Hearts Academy, an all-girls school in Kaimuki on Oahu, shared her thoughts on Good Morning Hawaii about empowering and mentoring the next generation of women leaders.
Collegesalbuquerqueexpress.com

In times of racial injustice, university education should not be 'neutral'

Over the last year, public events have drawn attention to the persistent reality of systemic racism and colonialism across North America. Universities in Canada are paying increased attention to questions of Indigenization, anti-racism, equity and inclusion. Many initiatives are focused on representation and on policies and procedures. These efforts are necessary.
EconomyEntrepreneur

The FinTech Catalysts

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Rohith Reji and Tarun Nazare, Co-founders, NeoKred. Neokred was founded in late 2019 and was still in its early stages at the time when Rohith Reji and Tarun Nazare started working on a product with a few other employees. But, in terms of product development, scale hiring and sales, Neokred began hiring in the midst of the pandemic. The company has been growing since the outbreak. Fintech, NBFCs, and corporates are among their clientele. Even during COVID-19, they were able to scale and surpassed INR 150 crore in GMV. On being asked what was the inspiration to start NeoKred, Tarun Nazare, one of the co-founders of NeoKred replied, “Neokred is the idea born out in the vision of democratizing banking in India. India being credited as one of the largest regulated countries in the world in the banking space comes with a lot of rigidity and complexity for customers to have a seamless experience. We wished to make this to the last mile, to break down the legacy of traditional banking which is still followed as how it is followed in the earlier days. By acting as the infrastructure to democratize open banking, we allow fintechs, aggregators, brands to easily have a fintech feature which would complete the vision of Digital India and Banking served to the very last.”
PharmaceuticalsEntrepreneur

Moderna ETFs to Rally on Two-in-One Vaccine Booster Shot News

A formidable name among the COVID-19 vaccine developers, Moderna MRNA, impressed investors with a rally of 7.8% on Sep 9. The shares of the biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines soared as it informed about developing a two-in-one vaccine booster shot that will provide shield against both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu. Moderna plans to name the new vaccine mRNA-1073, which will be a combination of the company’s present coronavirus vaccine along with a flu shot that is presently under development.
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

The Missing Playbook to Making Your Business Crisis-Proof

What do you do when an earthquake, tidal wave, and nuclear fallout put your small business on the brink of collapse? When the Tohoku earthquake struck Japan a devastating tsunami formed, wiping out much of the Japanese coastline and causing the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986. We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy