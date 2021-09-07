CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Lithium producer Albemarle says Chile output on track despite strike

By Reuters
kitco.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTIAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp , the world's top lithium producer, said on Tuesday it has maintained output from its Chile operations despite an ongoing strike by one of the company's four unions in the South American nation. The 135-member "Albemarle Salar" union, which the company said comprises about half the workers at its Salar plant, went on strike in August after failing to reach a labor contract deal with the U.S.-based lithium miner.

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

U.S. solar on track for record year despite climbing costs – report

(Reuters) – New U.S. solar installations soared 45% in the second quarter and are on track for a record year despite a supply chain squeeze that has increased the cost of both residential and utility projects, a report published on Tuesday said. The solar industry installed 5.7 gigawatts in the...
INDUSTRY
mymixfm.com

BHP aims to have curbed emissions from steelmaking customers by 2050

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – BHP Group on Tuesday laid out its aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 from the operations of its customers by working with them to cut carbon out of their processes. BHP, the world’s biggest miner, has already committed to extinguishing emissions directly from its own...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SlashGear

Porsche partners on a new plant to produce Synthetic Fuels in Chile

Porsche has announced that it will open a new manufacturing pilot plant that is a partnership with Siemens Energy. The plant is described as the world’s most carbon-neutral fuel (eFuel) production plant, and is located in Punta Arenas, Chile. The groundbreaking ceremony for the facility happened on September 10. Porsche...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Carbonate#Santiago#Reuters#South American#Salar#Albemarle#Sqm#The Salar Union
whtc.com

Union at Albemarle Atacama plant rejects new contract offer, strike continues

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – A Chilean union at Albemarle Corp, the world’s top lithium producer, said on Monday it had rejected the company’s latest labor contract offer, leaving workers to continue a walk off that has extended for more than a month. The 135-member “Albemarle Salar” union, which comprises about half...
LABOR ISSUES
mining.com

Strike threat averted at BHP’s Cerro Colorado mine

A union at Chile’s Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile has struck a collective contract deal with mine operators BHP after five days of government-led mediation, the company said on Saturday in a statement. The agreement with Union No. 1 would be valid for 36 months and includes a series...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Oil at one-week high as U.S. supply concerns dominate

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose more than 1% on Monday, supported by concerns over shut output in the United States because of damage from Hurricane Ida, with analysts expecting prices to remain rangebound in a stable market over the coming months. Brent crude rose 90 cents, or 1.2%, to $73.82 a...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

Chile indigenous group asks regulators to suspend lithium miner SQM's permits

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Indigenous communities living around Chile’s Atacama salt flat have asked authorities to suspend lithium miner SQM’s operating permits or sharply reduce its operations until it submits an environmental compliance plan acceptable to regulators, according to a filing viewed by Reuters. Chile’s SMA environmental regulator in 2016 charged...
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

BHP and Codelco wage deals in Chile ease copper supply risks

(Sept 12): Plant workers at a Codelco mine in Chile agreed to end a strike while union members at a BHP Group mine accepted a new wage proposal, easing labor tensions in the top copper-producing nation. Codelco reached a deal to end a more than three-week stoppage by members of...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

China Aug nickel, lithium output up from prior month - Antaike

Sept 10 (Reuters) - China's refined nickel output in August rose 7.6% from the previous month as top producer Jinchuan Group ramped up supply after maintenance, while production of lithium chemicals also increased, state-backed research house Antaike said on Friday. Refined nickel output was 13,317 tonnes last month, which was...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Nevada miner won't draw electricity from the grid to produce lithium

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The proposed plant will convert sulphur into commercial grade sulphuric acid, used to leach lithium and boron from...
NEVADA STATE
mining.com

Lumina Copper reaches deal to end strike at Chile’s Caserones mine

Minera Lumina Copper said on Sunday that it had reached an agreement with workers at its Caserones mine in Chile on a three-year collective contract, ending an almost month-long strike. Minera Lumina Copper, controlled by Japan’s JX Nippon Copper, said in a statement that a deal had been struck with...
INDUSTRY
chemistryworld.com

Computational chemistry could help clear up Chile’s lithium brine controversy

As evidence grows that lithium mining damages water sources, reclassifying brine as water – rather than as mineral – could empower Indigenous communities to protect their rights and convince mining companies to act more responsibly. Researchers have proven that lithium brine is a kind of water and not a mineral,...
METAL MINING
magnoliareporter.com

Albemarle Corporation will have third party assess its lithium extraction practices in Chile

Albemarle Corporation has announced that it has commenced an independent, third-party assessment using the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance's (IRMA) Standard for Responsible Mining at the company's lithium brine extraction site, the Salar Plant, located in Northern Chile in the Salar de Atacama. IRMA is globally considered the most comprehensive...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy