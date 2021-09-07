Lithium producer Albemarle says Chile output on track despite strike

SANTIAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp , the world's top lithium producer, said on Tuesday it has maintained output from its Chile operations despite an ongoing strike by one of the company's four unions in the South American nation. The 135-member "Albemarle Salar" union, which the company said comprises about half the workers at its Salar plant, went on strike in August after failing to reach a labor contract deal with the U.S.-based lithium miner.