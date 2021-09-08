Airfield Estates Winery 2018 Reserve Syrah, Yakima Valley, $30
The Miller family creates reserve-tier blocks at its 830-acre Airport Ranch, and winemaker Travis Maple turns this into a special release that’s priced well below many Syrah programs of equal excellence. Maple co-fermented the Syrah with Viognier (2%), carefully managed the fermentation temperature as it reached 88 degrees and employed delestage to control the level of extraction from the grape skins. The results hint at a style reminiscent of Côte-Rôtie or from The Rocks District, an early whiff of earthiness, stones and cured meat that’s soon overtaken by pleasing depth of blackberry, Damson plum, black cheryr and light vanilla. There’s a creamy entry of boysenberry, followed by blackcurrant and Bing cherry, a mix of fruitiness that offers pleasing acidity and tasty cherry-skin tannins.greatnorthwestwine.com
