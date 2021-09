The Canadian dollar has underperformed as of late, despite the fact that we have seen stable oil prices. When you look at the Friday candlestick, it is most decidedly positive for the US dollar and that is a bit of a surprise as it does not fit the narrative. After all, the crude oil markets have been relatively strong while the general consensus is that the US dollar is going to continue shrinking. Having said that, the USD/CAD pair seems to have not gotten the memo.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO