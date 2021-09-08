CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold and silver are marginally higher heading into the Europen open

By Rajan Dhall
 4 days ago

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are heading into the European open marginally higher this morning. On Tuesday the yellow metal suffered heavily and dropped back through $1800/oz while silver also fell 1.50%. Looking at the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.21% higher and spot WTI is trading 0.70% in the black.

