25 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend

As a young mom of two, Jellyn Echon was on a never-ending search for a diaper bag that was trend-forward, yet practical and in an on-the-go size for quick trips to the playground or doing errands. Turns out, it was a tall order, so she decided to create it herself. Having always had a penchant for fashion design, Jellyn sketched ideas of her perfect type of bag, which eventually became her best-seller—a sleek mini-backpack that’s trendy and functional for the modern minimalist mama. Named after her daughter, her company hi,aria now boasts that original diaper bag along with chic handbags and accessories for every phase of womanhood. We sat down with the Dumont mama to talk about how a car ride with her husband led to her launching her business, why learning to ask for help is essential, and her must-try North Jersey spot for authentic Filipino food.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO