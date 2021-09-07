25 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend
Whether you are on team fall sipping pumpkin spice everything or team summer soaking up those last sultry beach days, September has lots of family fun this coming weekend. Honor the lives lost in 9/11 with the Smithville Freedom Run in Smithville, kick-off fall with rides and pumpkin picking at Happy Day Farm Fall Festival in Manalapan, or watch them crown the queen in the Little Miss Apple Fest Pageant at the South Jersey Apple Fest in Bridgeton. And if you are looking to plan out your month, don’t miss our Guide on Free Things To Do In September.njmom.com
