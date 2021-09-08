Fragrant squash curry from Together by Jamie Oliver (David Loftus/PA)

This tasty curry will keep vegetarians and meat-eaters happy and full.

Jamie Oliver’s fragrant squash curry with chickpeas, ginger, spices and coconut milk

Ingredients:(Serves 6 + 2 leftover portions)

1 butternut squash (1.2kg)Olive oil1 onion2 cloves of garlic4cm piece of ginger1 teaspoon coriander seeds1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds1 teaspoon medium curry powder300g ripe cherry tomatoes2 tinned pineapple rings in juice1 x 400ml tin of light coconut milk1 x 400g tin of chickpeasOptional: 2 sprigs of coriander, to serve

GET AHEAD: You can make this on the day, if you prefer. Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Scrub the squash (there’s no need to peel it), carefully halve it lengthways and deseed, then chop into 2cm chunks. Place in a roasting tray, toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then roast for 1 hour, or until soft and caramelized.

Meanwhile, peel and roughly chop the onion, peel the garlic and ginger, and dry fry in a non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat with the coriander and fenugreek seeds and the curry powder, stirring until lightly charred all over. Add the tomatoes and pineapple rings (reserving the juice), and cook for 10 minutes to soften and char, stirring regularly.

Tip it all into a blender, add the coconut milk and blitz until very smooth. Return to the pan, tip in the chickpeas, juice and all, and simmer gently until the sauce is thickened. Stir in the roasted squash, then season the curry to perfection, tasting and tweaking, and loosening with the reserved pineapple juice. Cool, cover and refrigerate overnight.

TO SERVE: Preheat the oven to 150ºC. Place the covered pan of curry in the oven until hot through – about 1 hour. Nice with picked coriander leaves.

Together by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2021 Together), priced £26. Photography by David Loftus. Available now.