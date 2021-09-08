CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Jamie Oliver’s fragrant squash curry with chickpeas, ginger, spices and coconut milk

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JB89y_0bpZLoVH00
Fragrant squash curry from Together by Jamie Oliver (David Loftus/PA)

This tasty curry will keep vegetarians and meat-eaters happy and full.

Jamie Oliver’s fragrant squash curry with chickpeas, ginger, spices and coconut milk

Ingredients:(Serves 6 + 2 leftover portions)

1 butternut squash (1.2kg)Olive oil1 onion2 cloves of garlic4cm piece of ginger1 teaspoon coriander seeds1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds1 teaspoon medium curry powder300g ripe cherry tomatoes2 tinned pineapple rings in juice1 x 400ml tin of light coconut milk1 x 400g tin of chickpeasOptional: 2 sprigs of coriander, to serve

GET AHEAD: You can make this on the day, if you prefer. Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Scrub the squash (there’s no need to peel it), carefully halve it lengthways and deseed, then chop into 2cm chunks. Place in a roasting tray, toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then roast for 1 hour, or until soft and caramelized.

Meanwhile, peel and roughly chop the onion, peel the garlic and ginger, and dry fry in a non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat with the coriander and fenugreek seeds and the curry powder, stirring until lightly charred all over. Add the tomatoes and pineapple rings (reserving the juice), and cook for 10 minutes to soften and char, stirring regularly.

Tip it all into a blender, add the coconut milk and blitz until very smooth. Return to the pan, tip in the chickpeas, juice and all, and simmer gently until the sauce is thickened. Stir in the roasted squash, then season the curry to perfection, tasting and tweaking, and loosening with the reserved pineapple juice. Cool, cover and refrigerate overnight.

TO SERVE: Preheat the oven to 150ºC. Place the covered pan of curry in the oven until hot through – about 1 hour. Nice with picked coriander leaves.

Together by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2021 Together), priced £26. Photography by David Loftus. Available now.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Person
Jamie Oliver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butternut Squash#Curry Sauce#Food Drink#Penguin Random House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesonceuponachef.com

Peach Cobbler

This rustic peach cobbler is made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit topping. Classic peach cobbler is a rustic dessert made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade biscuit topping, baked until the fruit is tender and bubbling and the topping is golden and crisp. The dessert is a delicious way to use up all your summer peaches, as well as any other fruit you’d like to mix in (blackberries would be wonderful). Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of sweetened whipped cream on top.
Recipesrecipes.net

Louisiana Crunch Cake Recipe

This Louisiana crunch cake brings a delectable dessert made with cake flour and coconut flakes for a fluffy bite that’s drizzled with a rich glaze. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a tube pan. Sprinkle ¼ cup granulated sugar into the prepared tube pan. Roll the pan around, to...
Cook County, ILPosted by
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

Slow Cooker Potato Soup

This easy slow-cooker recipe turns everything you love about the baked potato experience (bacon! cheese! sour cream!) into a rustic homemade soup. Leeks add a delicate and savory onion flavor, while thyme imparts earthy freshness to an otherwise heavy, albeit cozy, dish. And this, delightfully, all happens in the slow cooker, while you're busy doing something else. The only active prep work involved is frying the bacon and partially puréeing the soup. (Leaving some chunky bits adds a hearty, comforting vibe.)
Recipescountry1037fm.com

8 Coconut Recipes For Coconut Day

Today, September 2nd is National Coconut Day. From frozen cocktails to tropical shrimp, to desserts here are some of the best Coconut recipes.
Recipeshealthdigest.com

Crispy Roasted Chickpeas Recipe

What's better than a snack that has plenty of health benefits? The answer is nothing ... because there's really nothing better! This recipe for crispy roasted chickpeas is not only delicious, but also has a ton of benefits that are great for your health. Healthline shares that not only are chickpeas high in vitamins and minerals, but they also help the body work like a well-oiled machine, aiding digestion and helping keep off extra pounds. Since chickpeas are filled with protein, they can also curb your appetite and satisfy your gurgling tummy. Sounds pretty good, right?
Recipeshummusapien.com

Chickpea Tuna Salad

Easy and filling 20-minute Chickpea Tuna Salad packed with fresh veggies and the best Italian dressing for the ultimate healthy lunch. Just like my chocolate chip zucchini bread baked oatmeal, we're squeezing the most out of summer produce while we still can. Cucumbers, tomatoes, and chickpeas oh my! Healthy chickpea tuna salad is here to stay.
RecipesPopSugar

It's Squash Season, and This Stuffed Zucchini Recipe Is Ready to Spice Up Your Life

There's something irresistible about a local farmers' market in late summer. There are so many yummy fruits and vegetables in season right now — including zucchini. I love zucchini and often buy it to use in soups or to sauté as a healthy side dish. But seeing the huge zucchini grown by local farmers this year inspired me to try something different. I had heard of stuffed zucchini in the past but never attempted to make my own. My first instinct was to look for a great recipe, so I did some research. Unfortunately, I couldn't find the recipe I was looking for: one that was covered in tomato sauce, stuffed with seasoned meat, covered in cheese, and not wasting any of the tasty and nutritious zucchini itself. So I created my own recipe, and wow, did it turn out good.
RecipesJournal Inquirer

Beirut’s pita, chickpea breakfast tastes great all day

It’s a funny thing in the food world: Breakfast in one country can make a wonderful dinner in another. Our travels around the world have taught us many things, but one lesson is clear: Breakfast in one country makes a wonderful dinner in another. In Beirut, chickpeas, yogurt, pita and...
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Salisbury Steak and Potato Skillet

A complete skillet meal with all the goodness of the classic. Salisbury Steak is well-loved, clearly. And what’s not to love? It’s delicious. But that’s not all that it has going for it – it also has a long-standing tradition as a hearty dish that’s economical too. So why change it at all – isn’t it already perfect? Well, we thought that the only thing missing from all that meat… was potatoes. So we did the dish one better and added them right in for a Salisbury Steak complete meal in a single skillet. (Or nearly complete, a side salad would add some greens to the picture. And that’s probably not a bad plan.)
Food & DrinksSaveur

Curry Is Not A Spice

When nothing but flavorful, saucy comfort food will do, the whole world turns to curry. Hearty, brothy, and elaborately spiced, the category frequently recalls the vibrant streets of India, but while the dish is certainly rooted in the culinary traditions of the Subcontinent, curry has, through a combination of trade, migration, and colonialism, become a centerpiece for myriad cuisines all around the world.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

SWEET POTATO QUICK BREAD

This Sweet Potato Quick Bread is one of our favorites. Super easy to make and wonderful with a cup of coffee in the morning. If you love sweet potatoes you should definitely give this recipe a try. It would also make a wonderful gift during the holiday season. The spices in this bread really takes this one up a level.
Recipestablemagazine.com

Chicken Paprikash

Paprikash is one of those dishes that everyone has an opinion on how to do right or wrong. Full disclosure: every time I make chicken paprikash it's a little bit different. Just like my grandmother, I never follow a recipe! Treat this one as a loose framework upon which you can build. After you make this dish a few times, you'll get a feel for how much paprika you'd like to include, maybe a little more tomato, maybe a little less, and so on.
Recipesmeigsindypress.com

Nana’s Kitchen: Squash with Sour Cream and Dill

Greetings, home cooks, welcome to Nana’s Kitchen,. Seems like summer is starting to fade a little. The football games and other sports are making an appearance heralding the onset of fall. Some of my potted flowers are looking poorly despite careful attention. Gardens are being harvested and they, too, will be gone soon. However, we live in Ohio and there may yet be one last heat hurrah.
RecipesColumbian

Sheet Pan Roasted Chicken Panzanella

Good news! You are making a delicious dinner at home tonight and you already have everything you need. Ok, maybe most of what you need, but you can improvise!. This easy weeknight meal comes together in minutes and the prep is minimal. Once you slice the tomatoes, onion and zucchini they go on a sheet pan with the chicken and into the oven. Everything cooks together and mostly minds itself. You just need to be on hand at the halfway mark to add the bread.
Recipesthechalkboardmag.com

Claire’s Crispy Chickpea Salad With Yogurt + Tahini

From avocado toast to these green “farm tacos,” we’ve never met a chickpea recipe we didn’t like. This version of a crispy chickpea salad puts the little legumes to good use — a punch of protein, extra texture, and subtle flavor that can turn even the most carnivorous of meat-eaters onto the powers of plant-based food.

Comments / 0

Community Policy