Lewis Hamilton laid down a dominant marker in first practice for the Italian Grand Prix.The seven-time world champion finished four tenths clear of title rival Max Verstappen, with Valtteri Bottas third in the other Mercedes.Hamilton heads into the 14th round of the campaign here in Monza trailing Verstappen by three points.Full details on FP1 👀#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/F2ebOrFMpd— Formula 1 (@F1) September 10, 2021Formula One will stage its second sprint race on Saturday, with qualifying brought forward to Friday evening. It means the opening one-hour running here will count as the sole action before the grid is determined, and Hamilton, who...