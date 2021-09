After a home loss in its opening game, No. 18 Wisconsin will look for redemption when it welcomes Eastern Michigan into Madison on Saturday. Wisconsin (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) is coming off a 16-10 loss against then-No. 19 Penn State last weekend. The game was scoreless at halftime and 7-7 after three quarters, but the Nittany Lions gained the upper hand in the fourth quarter.