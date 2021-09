Currency markets had another dire overnight session, with volatility proving an elusive beast these days. Lower US yields were enough to send the dollar index just 0.20% lower to 92.52, easing another 0.06% to 92.47 this morning. EUR/USD tested support at 1.1800 overnight, but this held, and EUR/USD has recovered to 1.1830 this morning. GBP/USD rallied by 0.47% to 1.3835 overnight after a Bank of England official talked rate hikes. GBP/USD has risen to 1.3848 today but still faces stern resistance between 1.3900 and 1.3920, its 100-day moving average (DMA).