The Social Security Board of Trustees announced last month the trust fund partially responsible for paying out benefits is set to run out of money by 2033, likely leading some retirees to worry that their monthly benefits could run out before they pass. A study conducted by the Retirement Research Center at Boston College, though, illustrates why it’s critical to read beyond the headlines and understand how Social Security is funded. Misinterpreting the news could lead some workers to claim their benefits early and forfeit larger payments later.