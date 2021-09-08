CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Can Salem’s Lot and Firestarter Reignite Stephen King at the Box Office?

By Don Kaye
Den of Geek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was almost exactly four years ago when It: Chapter One (as it came to be called), the first of two movies based on Stephen King’s classic 1986 novel, opened in theaters to a record-shattering $124 million in its first weekend. Adjusted for inflation, the film went on to become the highest grossing horror movie (and King adaptation) of all time, earning $701 million worldwide. Not even the vampires of ‘Salem’s Lot multiplied at that rate!

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rutger Hauer
Person
Stephen King
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Alfre Woodard
Person
Bram Stoker
Person
David Keith
Person
George C. Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Lisey S Story#Hbo#American#Victorian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MoviesPosted by
PennLive.com

Want to win $1,300 by watching 13 Stephen King horror classics by Halloween? Here’s how to apply

Halloween is just weeks away and once again USDish.com is calling all horror movie fans to consider applying for the “Stephen King Scream Job: Chapter Two.”. According to a USDish.com news release, it’s seeking applicants who are willing to watch 13 movies based on Stephen King’s most chilling novels, including new additions “Billy Summers”, and mini-series “Lisey’s Story” and “Chapelwaite” — and they’ll pay one lucky applicant $1,300 to do it.
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV & VideosPopculture

Classic Halle Berry Movie Leaving Netflix

A new slate of television shows and movies is headed to Netflix for September. Of course, that means that there are just as many programs that will be leaving the streaming service that month. One of the films that will be departing Netflix is the Halle Berry feature Why Do Fools Fall in Love. But, luckily, you still have some time to check it out before it leaves Netflix.
MoviesComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Meet The Jeffrey Dean Morgan Horror Film Taking Over Streaming

The streaming boom has been great for horror films. It has given many forgotten gems from both the distant and recent past their time in the spotlight. And right now, an overlooked recent release is shooting up the streaming charts, thanks, in part to its star, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. According...
MoviesPosted by
92.9 NIN

Netflix Has 41 More Movies Coming Before the End of 2021 – Here Are All of Them

Near the start of 2021, Netflix boldly promised they would have a new original movie every single week of the year in 2021. According to my advanced mathematical calculations, that would have been 52 movies in all of 2021. As we prepare to enter September, the company has just unveiled its full film lineup for the final third of the year, and it includes 41 titles — less than a dozen shy of the 52 they promised for all of 2021 squeezed into four months. That’s a lot.
TV & Videos/Film

The 15 Scariest Horror Movies On Hulu Right Now

Like most streaming services, Hulu is not the place to go if you're looking for older movies. Its 20th century horror selection is limited, at best. However, its selection of recent horror films (especially the smaller, independent films from the likes of Neon and IFC) is excellent. Hulu is also a great home for women-directed horror films, including "The Other Lamb," "Sea Fever," "Little Joe" and "Saint Maud" (to name some of the best ones).
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Six 9/11 films well worth watching on 20th anniversary of attacks

It’s hard to believe that we’re 20 years removed from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. I remember sitting dazed in front of my television, watching the footage of the planes crashing into the World Trade Center played over and over again as a parade of pundits and experts struggled to make sense of the tragedy.
MoviesWMAZ

Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for your new 'Scream job?' With Halloween on the horizon, Dish Network is picking one person to get paid to watch 13 horror films based on Stephen King’s most chilling novels. The company is looking for someone who is detail-oriented enough to track their trudge through...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Warner Bros. Moves ‘Mad Max’ Spinoff ‘Furiosa’ To Memorial Day Weekend 2024; ‘Salem’s Lot’ To Debut Early Fall 2022

The Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Mad Max spinoff Furiosa will now open on May 24, 2024 instead of June 23, 2023, Warners has just announced. Meanwhile New Line’s Stephen King adaptation Salem’s Lot will open in the post Labor Day frame of Sept. 9, 2022 next year. That has been a rich period at the box office for Warner Bros and New Line horror fare, however, this year with James Wan’s Malignant on HBO Max, and up against Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ second weekend, that genre movie isn’t looking so strong. Salem’s Lot is directed and adapted by Gary Dauberman. Producers are Roy Lee, Wan, Michael...
MoviesComicBook

Tom Hanks' Newest Movie Is Now on HBO Max

While fans of Tom Hanks have two months left to wait before his next film, Finch, debuts on Apple TV+, the legendary actor's most recent film has just hit HBO Max. As of Saturday, September 4th, News of the World is now streaming on HBO Max. The film had previously been released in theaters on Christmas Day 2020.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Stephen King recommends novel by Wyoming’s C.J. Box

CASPER, Wyo. — The author who breathed life into “The Shining,” gave Carrie her powers, and terrorized generations with a sewer-dwelling clown in “IT” has recommended a 2021 novel from Wyoming’s C.J. Box in a recent article from Amazon. In the article, titled Stephen King’s favorite 2021 summer reads, Amazon...
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

The 10 Scariest Stephen King Movies Ever, Ranked

Stephen King's status as the master of horror is well-earned. With 88 books and counting to his name, the author's ability to tap into the human psyche and uncover what scares us the most has become uncanny — and Hollywood took notice a long time ago. Not including sequels, more than 40 films based on King's work have been made since 1976's Carrie. In 2019 alone, we got a remake of Pet Sematary, It: Chapter II, and Doctor Sleep (aka the cinematic follow-up to The Shining).
Books & Literatureabc17news.com

Stephen King Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of best-selling author Stephen King, who has written more than 50 books. He is best known for his works in the horror and fantasy genres, many of which have been adapted into films and television programs. Personal. Birth date: September 21, 1947. Birth place:...
Moviesimdb.com

'Salem's Lot Movie Has The Good Taste To Cast Alfre Woodard

The hits just keep on coming with Gary Dauberman's "'Salem's Lot." The more we hear about the cast, the better it sounds. That latest wonderful character actor to join up for this Stephen King vampire tale is none other than Alfre Woodard ("Luke Cage" and "Clemency"). She'll be playing the role of Dr. Cody, an ally of the young writer at the center of this story as he uncovers the dirty, blood-thirsty secret of the tiny town of 'Salem's Lot.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Gotham and Queen's Gambit stars join new Stephen King movie

Stephen King's 1975 bestselling novel Salem's Lot is being adapted for the big screen, with Mackenzie Leigh, who appeared in The Assistant and Gotham, and Bill Camp from The Queen's Gambit set to join the cast. In the novel, author Ben Mears, who will be played by The Strangers: Prey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy