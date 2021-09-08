Youri Tielemans is 'gaining attention from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United' as Leicester try to tie down key midfielder to a new contract this year

Gary Neville says the return of Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo to the club will give supporters hope of a great season ahead. United have agreed to re-sign the Portuguese forward from Juventus on a two-year deal and Neville says Ronaldo, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League when he was first at the club, can give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side the boost they need to compete with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool for major honours this season.