CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Youri Tielemans is 'gaining attention from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United' as Leicester try to tie down key midfielder to a new contract this year

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester's Youri Tielemans is being watched by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United as the Belgian midfielder's stock grows, according to reports. The 24-year-old has endured a positive few months on the pitch. He scored a stunning winner in the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea, helping the Foxes to another Europa League appearance whilst also taking Belgium to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Youri Tielemans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Barcelona#Manchester United#Belgian#Europa League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United: Gary Neville says Portuguese gives club hope of great season ahead

Gary Neville says the return of Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo to the club will give supporters hope of a great season ahead. United have agreed to re-sign the Portuguese forward from Juventus on a two-year deal and Neville says Ronaldo, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League when he was first at the club, can give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side the boost they need to compete with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool for major honours this season.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid push to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga today

Real Madrid are pushing to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga today. After being frustrated in their attempts to strike terms with PSG for Kylian Mbappe, Real are focusing their attention on deadline day to sign Camavinga. Rennes need to sell the youngster with his contract inside it's final 12 months....
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Antoine Griezmann rejoins Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

Madrid (AFP) – France forward Antoine Griezmann has made a shock deadline-day return to Atletico Madrid, just two years after leaving to join Barcelona, the clubs announced on Wednesday. The 30-year-old, who scored 133 goals in his first spell with Atletico, has rejoined on a one-year loan deal with an...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid Player Ratings from 1-1 UWCL draw with Manchester City

Just when it seemed that Real Madrid Femenino would head into the second leg with a one-goal deficit, Kenti Robles smashed a half-volley that almost hit the post. The right-back had equalized in stoppage time, and deservingly so for all the effort that the team put in against the English heavyweights.
UEFASporting News

Real Madrid sign Camavinga in €40m, six-year deal from Rennes

Real Madrid have confirmed the capture of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year deal worth €40 million (£34m/$47m) including add-ons. The France international makes the swap from Roazhon Park to the Santiago Bernabeu in a move that sees him contracted to Los Blancos through to 2027. His move comes...
MLSESPN

Barcelona's Pique trolls Real Madrid over failed Mbappe transfer

Amid all the chaos of transfer deadline day of the 2021 summer window, Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique found time to troll archrivals Real Madrid over their failure to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. Sources told ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez on Tuesday that Madrid had lodged a renewed...
SoccerMetro International

Soccer – Real Madrid sign France midfielder Camavinga

MADRID (Reuters) – Real Madrid have brought in midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year contract from French side Stade Rennes, the club announced on Tuesday. Local media reported that the fee for the 18-year-old France international was about 30 million euros ($35.41 million). “Real Madrid C. F. and Stade Rennais...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo made a blistering start at Real Madrid but needed longer to get going at Juventus... Manchester United are desperate for him to hit the ground running but how does he usually start life at a new club?

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his eagerly-awaited Manchester United return against Newcastle on Saturday, in what will be his fifth debut for a new club (and his second for United). Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping the 36-year-old gets off to a flying start, with the Red Devils looking to maintain...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid midfielder Modric: Why I fell out with Mandzukic

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has spoken of his three-year feud with Mario Mandzukic following the Croatia striker's retirement last week. The 35-year-old has been working on a autobiography, My Game, and snippets have resurfaced following the striker's retirement, revealing a clear rift between the player and his Real Madrid team-mate, both important stars for their country in the 2010s.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United given huge boost as midfielder returns to training

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost as midfielder Scott McTominay has made a return to training. The 24-year-old missed the 1-0 win at Wolves last month due to an ongoing groin issue. The injury, which was managed during his involvement in this summer’s European Championship, was serious enough...

Comments / 0

Community Policy