Youri Tielemans is 'gaining attention from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United' as Leicester try to tie down key midfielder to a new contract this year
Leicester's Youri Tielemans is being watched by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United as the Belgian midfielder's stock grows, according to reports. The 24-year-old has endured a positive few months on the pitch. He scored a stunning winner in the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea, helping the Foxes to another Europa League appearance whilst also taking Belgium to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.www.chatsports.com
