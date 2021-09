Most pundits expect the Federal Reserve Board to start a gradual withdraw of its easy money policies in the near term. And while Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated at the end of the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Aug. 27, 2021, “if the economy evolved broadly as anticipated, it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year,” he reiterated that the decision to taper the Fed’s $120 billion monthly asset purchases doesn’t mean it will be raising interest rates at the same time.