Pamela Novak

Pamela J. Novak, 62, of the Township of Seymour, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. Pam was born on March 21, 1959 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Kenneth and LaRayne (Breiter) Whitwam. She graduated from North High School in Eau Claire in 1978. She married her first husband, the late Greg Novak, in 1980 with whom she had her beloved son Cory. Later, she married her life partner, Gene Tellstrom. Pam was a very gifted creative type; she enjoyed painting, crafting, home-making, decorating, gardening, and caring for her family. Pam was also an active member of Zion Lutheran Church.