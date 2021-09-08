David Gartmann
David A. Gartmann, 70, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, September 6, 2021. Dave was born on December 24, 1950, in Milwaukee, WI, to Charles and Alvera (Hunt) Gartmann. He graduated from Elcho High School with the class of 1968. Dave honorably served his country with the United States Army, until his Honorable Discharge. He married Laana Meyer on September 17, 1983, at Notre Dame Catholic Church.www.leadertelegram.com
